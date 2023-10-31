SkySafe Announces Sixth Straight Military Contract Win in Asia

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / SkySafe , a global leader in drone airspace management and awareness, today announced that it has once again been selected as the preferred vendor for counter-drone technology by a major U.S. military ally in Asia. This is the sixth multi-million dollar contract win in the region for SkySafe.

"Drones are redefining boundaries, creating both opportunities and threats. At SkySafe we provide an advanced counter drone system that enables operators to pinpoint the location of drones in the air while guiding ground units to the exact location of the pilot," said SkySafe Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grant Jordan. "We're proud to be continuously recognized as a technology leader by our military allies."

SkySafe's core technology is built on a deep understanding of drone communication protocols, having tested and deployed counter drone capabilities to domestic and foreign military customers since 2015. SkySafe offers comprehensive defense against the threat of drones by applying advanced radio frequency (RF) technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis, including the collection of metadata to enhance threat analysis and assessment.

"Airspace awareness is a critical part of monitoring for government, military and private sector alike," added Jordan. "A system designed to spot and monitor drones is essential for safeguarding against illicit drone operations. We're honored once again to have been selected to provide this protection."

About SkySafe

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud-based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on Twitter @SkySafe.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for SkySafe

skysafe@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: SkySafe





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797859/skysafe-announces-sixth-straight-military-contract-win-in-asia