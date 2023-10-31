Earthling Security Enables Trimble's e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition to Obtain FedRAMP ATO

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Earthling Security, LLC is proud to announce its success in enabling global technology provider Trimble? to achieve a major milestone in demonstrating adherence to federal cloud-based software security standards. With Earthling Security's Managed FedRAMP® service offering in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Trimble was able to obtain a FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level Authorization to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Energy for Trimble's e-Builder? Enterprise Government Edition, a leading cloud-based digital project delivery solution for owners of capital improvement programs.









The FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level ATO certifies that e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition complies with the FedRAMP security standard for cloud service offerings, which includes 325 rigorously tested security controls evaluated by a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) as part of the FedRAMP Authorization process.

Trimble's e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition is among the select few project management information systems (PMISs) to obtain a FedRAMP ATO. For capital program and construction project management, e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition enables owners to coordinate stakeholders efficiently using real-time data and digital workflows to deliver projects on time and on budget.

Federal, state, and local government agencies using e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition benefit not only from its federally mandated security level, but also from its capabilities to effectively allocate funds, track project-status updates, implement cost controls, manage documents and reduce project risks.

Enabling clients and business partners to achieve FedRAMP ATO is in keeping with Earthling Security's commitment to provide cloud service providers and federal contractors with the ability to do business through Earthling Security's ready-made compliant environments.

"After releasing our innovative FedRAMP-as-a-Service, now with an automated governance portal and Infrastructure-as-Code offering, we have seen nothing but success for our clients and business partners," said Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling Security's CEO. "Earthling Security is now able to submit an application for ATO in a much tighter time frame with better results and more efficient security. This benefits everyone from the contractor or SaaS platform provider to the agency sponsoring them."

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com. To learn more about Trimble's e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, visit: www.e-builder.net/industries/government.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. Visit: https://www.fedramp.gov.

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevSecOps solutions company. Earthling has also been an accredited StateRAMP and FedRAMP 3PAO since 2012. Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

For more information, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com. Sales Representative: mase@earthlingsecurity.com.

