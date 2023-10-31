Javelin: Republican Main Street Partnership Congratulates Speaker Johnson, Outlines Legislative Priorities for 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / This morning, Sarah Chamberlain, President and CEO of the Republican Main Street Partnership (RMSP), issued the following statement congratulating newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and outlining Main Street Caucus members' top priorities for the remainder of the year:

"Speaker Johnson knows who the majority makers are, which is why the Republican Main Street Partnership is proud to stand alongside him. There is no shortage of work to be done, especially in light of three wasted weeks where the House was without a Speaker. Our members look forward to working closely with Speaker Johnson and Republican leadership on passing long overdue legislation to avert a government shutdown, provide urgent military assistance to Israel, and safeguard our woefully neglected Southern border. This is the only path to maintaining Republican control of the House, which would not be possible without Main Street. Our constituents in swing districts reward members committed to putting governing over grievance and the hard work of compromise over the easy clicks of narcissism and political grandstanding. We look forward to working with Speaker Johnson in achieving these objectives."

ABOUT RMSP: The Republican Main Street Partnership (RMSP) encompasses a broad alliance of conservative, governing Republicans, including more than 90 sitting members in Congress. Led by President and CEO Sarah Chamberlain, RMSP is dedicated to working to enact common sense legislation that gets things done for the American people. RMSP's members run and win in the most highly contested swing districts in the country.

