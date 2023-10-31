Bryj Technologies: Bryj Announces Key Executive Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Transform Enterprise Digital Experiences Through Native Mobile App Development

Addition of industry veterans Gino Padua to lead Growth and Uldis Baumerts to lead Operations for last-mile digital experience transformation efforts

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Bryj, the AI-powered, end-to-end SaaS solution for custom mobile apps and user engagement, today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Gino Padua as Chief Growth Officer and Uldis Baumerts to lead Delivery and Support Operations. The new hires bring a combination of deep technical, operational, brand, and enterprise expertise to help Bryj accelerate customer success and drive growth for its mission of delivering incredible mobile apps and experiences to mid-market and enterprise customers faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources.

"Padua and Baumerts join Bryj at a pivotal time since companies are increasingly focused on the ROI of their digital transformations. Unlocking the full power of mobile apps to optimize any audience's digital experience might be the highest ROI opportunity in any business," said Lawrence Snapp, CEO of Bryj. "Both executives have impressive track records in cultivating new business and technology outcomes and delivering exceptional customer successes."

Gino Padua will drive the company's next growth phase and elevate its standing as the foremost provider of native and blended mobile app solutions in the industry. An enterprise sales visionary with over 15 years of experience in the mobile app and technology sectors, Padua previously served as CEO of Mobile Roadie, a self-service mobile app platform, and held senior leadership positions at Synactive, appsFreedom, diconium (a VW Group Company), Broadvision, and more.

"I'm honored to be joining Bryj at this transformative time for both the company and the mobile app industry," states Padua. "Creating incredible digital experiences at scale is more important than ever for brands. Bryj's unique platform approach to mobile apps has proven to be a winning proposition for customers worldwide. I look forward to accelerating the momentum."

Uldis Baumerts is a seasoned customer experience executive who has built and led high-performing global teams in the e-commerce and web app development industries for over 15 years. Leveraging his robust technical expertise, project management skills, and customer growth mindset, Baumerts will serve as Special Advisor, Delivery & Support, at Bryj, responsible for managing customer mobile app development and support. Baumerts previously served in a leadership role at one of the largest digital agencies in Europe and US, Scandiweb, for nearly a decade. Additionally, he provided strategic consultation on full-cycle development processes and delivery team structure strategies.

"Bryj is committed to helping enterprises unleash the power of mobile apps by transforming digital experiences for any audience," said Baumerts. "I am excited to bring the value of Bryj to more customers worldwide, helping to improve the customer experience, evolving new and existing end-user engagement, and amplifying technology-powered business outcomes."

