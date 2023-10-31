

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $78 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $115 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $476 million from $500 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $78 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $476 Mln vs. $500 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: At least $0.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: At least $500 Mln Full year EPS guidance: At least $2.07 Full year revenue guidance: At least $1.97 Bln



