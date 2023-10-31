Paves the Way for the Rise of the Real World Asset Blockchain

4k verified users, 32 assets, 41 nodes from 16 licensed financial entities

Polymesh Association, the leader in real world asset tokenization and blockchain technology for capital markets, is celebrating two years of success in building a robust blockchain platform and solving many of the industry's challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement.

Since its launch in October 2021, Polymesh has been focused on its mission to grow and promote the institutional-grade permissioned blockchain platform specifically for regulated assets. The blockchain streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments. While many companies have tried to tackle these problems, only Polymesh has addressed the identity challenges by verifying the identities of all on-chain participants. All of Polymesh's 41 operator nodes are run by licensed financial entities, such as Binance, Shinhan Bank-backed KDAC, and Etana Custody.

Milestones in the past two years include:

Launching POLYX, the native utility token with 421M staked

Onboarding over 4K verified accounts

16+ licensed financial entities across 7+ jurisdictions

Delivering 21.6% staking rewards to its token holders

"Our achievements showcase our momentum and in just two years our incredible team has built a blockchain ecosystem that has solved many of the cumbersome security, compliance and identity verification challenges faced by other blockchains," said Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization, Polymesh Association. "When working with Polymesh, users and businesses are confident in using the network due to the identity verification of users, and licenses required by node operators. I'm extremely proud of what the Polymesh team has accomplished in such a short time."

"After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the most popular blockchains for our real estate tokenization platform, Polymesh emerged as the undeniable frontrunner," said Tyler Vinson, CEO and Co-Founder of REtokens. "Purpose-built for regulated tokenized assets, the blockchain aligns perfectly with REtokens' vision and is the ideal bedrock for any digital assets ecosystem to be secure, efficient, and compliant."

Additional Polymesh achievements include:

765M POLY bridged to Polymesh's native token POLYX (76%+ of original supply of POLY)

4,110 onboarded users

32 assets created

56 tickers registered

100% uptime, 0 security vulnerabilities

10.4M+ blocks

About Polymesh

Polymesh is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement.

To learn more, visit: https://polymesh.network

