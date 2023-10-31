Ideal Power to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on November 14, 2023, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 744196

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's investor relations website under the Events tab HERE.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on November 28, 2023.

Toll Free Replay Number: 877-481-4010

International Replay Number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 49410

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on November 1, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on November 1 at 3:10 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

The Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference in New York on December 7, 2023

Ideal Power plans to participate in one-on-one meetings at The Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference in New York on December 7. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one in-person meeting with Ideal Power management on The Benchmark Company online conference platform HERE.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

SOURCE: Ideal Power

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797751/ideal-power-to-host-third-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-november-14-2023-at-1000-am-eastern-time