Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Insurance Carrier Referral and Partner Program to Accelerate Mission to Democratize Road Safety, Connectivity and Savings

No. 1 rated dash cam and safety app announces a unique referral program giving commercial and personal carriers instant access to telematics and videos while unlocking a new recurring revenue stream for insurers and discounts to insureds

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced its unique referral program giving commercial and personal carriers, as well as other driving-related partners, instant access to telematics and videos while unlocking a new recurring revenue stream for insurers and discounts to insureds.

Members of the Driver Insurance Carrier Referral and Partner Program can provide their commercial and personal auto insurance customers with discounted access to Driver's premium subscription service, a free Driver Cooler dash cam mount, $0 deductible coverage for no-fault captured accidents and other critical driving-related services. Additionally, carrier-friendly platforms, such as Snapsheet and VERISK , can easily access the Driver Cloud platform to view first notice of loss video and telematics data.

"The Driver Insurance Carrier Referral Program represents our dedication to working with insurance carriers who align with our mission to deliver the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We're excited to announce multiple partnerships with insurers joining the Driver platform, including our AXA XL announcement yesterday. Some insurers are generating referral revenue on the platform and others are passing on that value to their insureds as discounts on Driver's products and services."

Driver's No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver®, transforms an individual or fleet driver's smartphone into an advanced mobile driving assistance system and dash cam with added smart services like roadside assistance, video legal support and gas discounts. Each participating carrier's insured drivers will receive access to Driver Cloud, which uploads video, location and telematics data over cellular or WiFi, so drivers always have data they can share with their insurance company when submitting a claim.

"Our new Driver Insurance Carrier Referral and Partner Program allows us to partner with insurance carriers who are on the cutting edge and understand that drivers need an accessible driving safety solution today," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We look forward to continuing to innovate with the members of our Insurance Carrier Referral and Partner Program as we work towards creating an embedded insurance solution to purchase auto insurance in the Driver app."

The Driver app is available for download in the App Store or Google Play . To learn more about the Driver Insurance Carrier Partnerships Program, visit drivertechnologies.com or connect with our team at InsureTech Connect 2023 from October 31 through November 2.

###

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, video legal support, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

Driver Technologies Contact

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

driver@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Driver Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797906/driver-technologies-launches-insurance-carrier-referral-and-partner-program-to-accelerate-mission-to-democratize-road-safety-connectivity-and-savings