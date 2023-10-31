SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Developing Product Carbon Footprints To Meet EU CBAM Reporting Requirements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / SCS Global Services

Date: November 16, 2023 | Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) began its transition period on October 1, 2023, and global producers and EU importers of aluminum, cement, electricity, fertilizer, hydrogen, iron, and steel must quickly prepare to meet the initial January 31, 2024 reporting deadline.

With complex emissions accounting guidelines from the EU Commission offering multiple variations per sector, there is an urgent need for expert knowledge on emissions methodologies and reporting requirements to ensure compliance with the CBAM regulation.

Join SCS Global Services on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET for a complimentary webinar on CBAM and how creating accurate Product Carbon Footprints are a prerequisite to satisfy CBAM reporting requirements.

During this 45-minute discussion, followed by Q&A, SCS carbon accounting experts will walk you through:

Where to begin: A quick overview of the CBAM regulation

Understanding what products are covered under the CBAM regulation

An explanation of Product Carbon Footprints and how they provide the data producers and importers need in order to fulfill CBAM reporting requirements

The methodologies that will be used to develop CBAM-compliant Product Carbon Footprints for each industry

How the SCS CBAM Reporting Tool can support compliance by automatically generating Product Carbon Footprints and CBAM reports

