Sappi North America: Sappi Earns Two Awards for Innovative Recruitment Campaigns

SAPPI WINS SILVER FOR NYX VIDEO AND W3 AWARDS

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announces it has won two awards for its innovative recruitment efforts and strategy. Sappi's Somerset Mill video won Silver in the Branded Content-Recruitment category of the 2023 W3 Awards, and its Choose Your Path Series earned Silver in the NYX Video Awards' Series or Campaign: Recruitment category.

"Across the industry, we're all feeling the constraints of the aging workforce and adapting strategies to attract the interest of the next generation of employees," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications, Sappi North America. "We've found Millennials and Gen Z employees care about how their employer tackles environmental challenges, and the Somerset Mill video and Choose Your Path Series have helped us to communicate with these generations about what Sappi truly stands for and how sustainability drives everything we do, which has enabled us to better recruit within these demographics."

Created in collaboration with VSA Partners (VSA) and Mayday Productions, the Somerset Mill video highlights the impact prospective employees can make at Sappi, and how current employees play a vital role in driving world-class sustainability initiatives, research and development work with cutting-edge technology that has a global impact. The video was recognized by W3 for its ability to connect with the next generation of workers while showcasing the breadth of opportunities in forestry, manufacturing, engineering and R&D.

Additionally, the Choose Your Path Series, supported by VSA, are career-specific videos used for recruiting positions for R&D, forestry, sales and engineering. Spurred by industry-wide challenges of a maturing workforce, difficulties recruiting and hiring younger employees due to lack of awareness and industry misconceptions, as well as retaining top talent in remote areas, these videos help address recruitment challenges by featuring employees in various departments and positions sharing their first-hand accounts of their experience at Sappi. The company captured what working for an innovative and forward-thinking company truly means.

The Somerset Mill and Choose Your Path Series videos not only convey that being leaders in sustainability is rewarding in professional growth, but also successfully dispels outdated perceptions of the paper industry to demonstrate that Sappi offers a dynamic and thriving workplace where talented people are welcomed and empowered.

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and honors individuals, agencies and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary caliber in marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, video and more. The W3 Awards also celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, marketing, video, mobile sites and apps, social and podcasts created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers and creators worldwide.

To learn more about Sappi and how the company is applying innovation to recruitment efforts and how employees contribute to sustainability initiatives, please visit: https://www.sappi.com/.

###

About Sappi North America, Inc.???

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.???

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com??

Contact?

Rajira Hernandez

Account Manager?

Matter Communications?

+1 978 4999250

sappi@matternow.com?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sappi North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798030/sappi-earns-two-awards-for-innovative-recruitment-campaigns