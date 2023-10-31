Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
31.10.2023
KeyBank Supports Victims of Maine Shooting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / KeyBank / Last week, we collectively witnessed a horrific act of senseless violence in Maine that tragically claimed 18 innocent lives and injured many others. Maine is home to KeyBank teammates, clients, and community partners. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims and their families, friends, and loved ones, and all those impacted by the aftermath of this tragedy.

KeyBank Foundation is making a $50,000 donation to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. The fund will collect and allocate donations to support victims and the organizational efforts that will help heal the city. KeyBank Foundation will also provide 2:1 match for any donations made by KeyBank teammates.

