NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / KeyBank / Last week, we collectively witnessed a horrific act of senseless violence in Maine that tragically claimed 18 innocent lives and injured many others. Maine is home to KeyBank teammates, clients, and community partners. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims and their families, friends, and loved ones, and all those impacted by the aftermath of this tragedy.

KeyBank Foundation is making a $50,000 donation to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. The fund will collect and allocate donations to support victims and the organizational efforts that will help heal the city. KeyBank Foundation will also provide 2:1 match for any donations made by KeyBank teammates.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798031/keybank-supports-victims-of-maine-shooting