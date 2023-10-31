BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

October 31

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Sapna Shah as a non-executive director of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 12 December 2023, following the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Sapna has 20 years of investment banking experience advising UK companies, including listed REITs and investment companies, on IPOs, equity capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Sapna was appointed as a non-executive director of The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in January 2021 and is a member of the AIC remuneration committee. Sapna is a Senior Adviser at Panmure Gordon Limited and prior to this held senior investment banking roles at UBS AG, Oriel Securities (now Stifel Nicolaus Europe) and Cenkos Securities. She is currently a non-executive director of Supermarket Income REIT plc and BioPharma Credit PLC.

Miss Shah will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. She currently does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Miss Shah.

Caroline Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 31 October 2023