DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 30/10/2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.7900 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90000 CODE: 5HGG =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000X44UYY8 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 5HGG Sequence No.: 281780 EQS News ID: 1761837 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 31, 2023 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)