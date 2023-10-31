Newswire's Total Press Release Optimizer Helps Companies Earn Media Mentions

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, understands a common struggle shared among small and midsize companies is earning media mentions.

With this information in mind, Newswire created a solution: its Total Press Release Optimizer (PRO).

"Total PRO gives companies of all industries the opportunity to work with a dedicated team of experts who provide support through every step of the press release distribution process, from content creation to media pitching, and everything in between," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire's Total PRO is an all-in-one platform that includes:

Content strategy and creation

Press release distribution

Media list building and media pitching

Media monitoring

Online media room

Analytics

By distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time, PRO clients are able to earn media mentions, build brand awareness, attract website visitors, improve search engine optimization (SEO) performance, increase sales and more.

In fact, in 2023 alone, Newswire's Total PRO clients have earned hundreds of media mentions in top-tier publications, such as Allure, Bloomberg, CNET, TechCrunch, New York Post, and many more.

To learn more about how Newswire's Total PRO, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797818/newswires-total-press-release-optimizer-helps-companies-earn-media-mentions