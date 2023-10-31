SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Announces Its New Mil-COTS 270F Vin DC-DC Sixteenth-Brick Modules - MCOTS-C-270F-xx-SK

New 270 Vin Sixteenth-Brick DC-DC Converters Offer Military System Designers Efficient and Power-Dense COTS Solution

BOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / SynQor, Inc. announces the Mil-COTS 270F Vin DC-DC sixteenth-brick product family. These new modules are compact, regulated, high-efficiency, sixteenth-brick DC-DC converters based on SynQor's next-generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology. Boasting an exceptional power density, these new modules optimize space and help to alleviate layout-restraint challenges faced by power-system designers. These sixteenth-brick converters offer a wide input range (200-300 Vdc) and are capable of efficiently down-converting the input voltage to an isolated 3.3, 5, 12 or 28 Vdc at 25 W.

MCOTS-C-270F-28-SK Module

Image of MCOTS-C-270F-28-SK module against transparent backdrop

The MCOTS-C-270F-xx-SK family of converters offers an advanced set of control features including an on/off control referenced to the input return terminal and a trimmable output between -10% and +10% of the nominal output voltage. The designer can select the output voltage through trim resistors or by adjusting the voltage into the trim pin. Additionally, the units include remote sense lines, which allow the unit to compensate for losses on the output interconnects. Designed to provide extremely high power conversion at high efficiency throughout its entire output power range, these converters feature low power-dissipation characteristics that enable designers to deliver full power to the load at baseplate temperatures as high as 100 °C.

In strict accordance with military standards, including MIL-HDBK-704-8 (A-F), MIL-STD-461 (C-F) and MIL-STD-810G, the MCOTS-C-270F-xx-SK family of converters ensure high reliability and performance in the most demanding military conditions. These highly flexible encased modules are well suited for applications such as computing, displays, communications, electronic warfare, RF power amplifiers, UAV/UUVs, fixed/rotary wing applications, and much more.

Features:

Wide input range: 200-300 Vdc

Output: 3.3, 5, 12 and 28 Vdc at 25 W

High efficiency: 84%

Trimmable output: -10% to +10% of nominal output voltage

On/Off control feature

Output sense lines

Maximum base plate temperature: 100 °C

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-704 (A-F)

MIL-STD-461 (C-F)

MIL-STD-810G

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets. Please click here to download the MCOTS-C-270F-xx-SK datasheets. For more information on this or your other power needs, please visit us at www.synqor.com or contact us via your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information

Caroline Wilson

inquiries@synqor.com

9788490600

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.

