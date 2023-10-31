CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Proudly Supports the "Find It Early Act" to Advance Women's Health

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), CYduct Diagnostics Inc., a leading medical device company committed to revolutionizing women's healthcare, is pleased to announce its wholehearted support for the "Find It Early Act," a critical piece of legislation introduced by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and renowned journalist Katie Couric in May of this year. This bill is a significant step forward in enhancing women's healthcare and ensuring access to additional screening and diagnostic testing for those at risk of or with dense breasts.

The Find It Early Act (H.R. 3086), if passed into law, will mark a substantial milestone in the field of women's health, providing much-needed support for early detection of breast cancer, especially women at risk. CYduct Diagnostics firmly believes that this legislation is essential to advancing women's health and reducing the burden of breast cancer in our society. We wholeheartedly urge all members of Congress to join in supporting this crucial bill.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women, and early detection is the key to improving survival rates and reducing the physical, emotional, and financial toll it takes on individuals and their families. The Find It Early Act aims to address this issue by ensuring that all health insurance plans cover the necessary additional screening and diagnostic testing for women at risk or with dense breasts. This proactive approach aligns with CYduct Diagnostics' mission to improve the early assessment of breast cancer and empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed healthcare decisions.

The leadership of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, and Katie Couric in advocating for this vital legislation is commendable. By supporting the Find It Early Act, CYduct Diagnostics demonstrates its unwavering commitment to women's health and its dedication to providing advanced diagnostic solutions to identify breast cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

CYduct Diagnostics encourages everyone to write to their congressional representative in support of this bill and we ask all members of Congress to come together, transcending party lines, and support the Find It Early Act. By doing so, they will be taking a significant step toward improving women's health, promoting early detection of breast cancer, and ultimately saving lives.

For additional information on the Find It Early Act go to: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/3086/text

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

