

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10 am ET Tuesday, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on U.S. consumer confidence in the month of October. The consumer confidence index is expected to dip to 100.0 in October after tumbling to 103.0 in September.



Ahead of the data, the greenback strengthened against its major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0605 against the euro, 150.94 against the yen, 0.9064 against the franc and 1.2141 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX