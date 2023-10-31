Loveland Innovations Introduces Comprehensive Property Inspection Suite With Launch of IMGING Inspect

IMGING Inspect: Groundbreaking Mobile App Transforms Property Inspections for Claims Adjusters and Contractors

PLEASANT GROVE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Today, Loveland Innovations - the leader in property inspections and analytics - announced IMGING Inspect, a new property inspection tool built specifically to the needs of claims adjusters and contractors to more quickly inspect and scope property damage. Inspect is an iOS application that powers swifter inspections and scoping while fitting seamlessly into current insurance and contracting workflows.





"IMGING Flight, our AI-powered drone inspection solution, has already transformed roof inspections for insurance carriers and contractors," says Jim Loveland, Founder/CEO of Loveland Innovations. "IMGING Inspect brings the same AI-powered brilliance to ground-level property inspections via an easy-to-use mobile app. This is just the beginning of our full inspection platform that will culminate in an unparalleled suite of property inspection solutions."

Built for Insurance and Contracting Workflows

Thoughtfully designed for insurance and contracting work, Inspect reflects our deep industry expertise in every detail of the user experience. Key product highlights include the following:

Photo Report generation at the push of a button for sharing and exporting into estimating platforms

generation at the push of a button for sharing and exporting into estimating platforms Dictation enabling hands-free notes and photo annotations while inspecting a property

enabling hands-free notes and photo annotations while inspecting a property Intuitive tagging and album creation for quick photo organization and Photo Report layout management

for quick photo organization and Photo Report layout management Smart Photo Location pinpoints the location where photos were captured, providing a contextual overview from a satellite image of the property

pinpoints the location where photos were captured, providing a contextual overview from a satellite image of the property Centralized data within the IMGING platform facilitates smooth integrations, collaboration, deep analytics, and custom reporting, all accessible via desktop computing.

A Complete Property Inspection Suite

IMGING Inspect is a cutting-edge inspection tool designed to streamline and enhance the property assessment process. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, IMGING Inspect empowers property professionals to conduct thorough inspections efficiently and accurately.

IMGING Flight is an innovative aerial inspection solution that has revolutionized roof inspections. Featuring advanced capabilities and an easy-to-use, integrated hardware and software experience, IMGING Flight empowers property professionals to perform automated drone inspections with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

All data collected in the IMGING inspection platform is readily available for deeper analytics, measurement, custom reporting, and third-party integrations and exports through the IMGING web app. This continuous data sharing allows for a 360-degree view of the property, from drone imagery and roof measurements captured by IMGING Flight to the detailed ground-based inspections conducted by IMGING Inspect. The IMGING web application, accessible on a desktop computer, becomes a central data hub where professionals can access a wealth of property information. This includes precise property condition analysis, AI-powered damage detection, measurements, and in-depth reporting tools. Instant data sharing between IMGING Flight and IMGING Inspect not only streamlines operations but also enhances the accuracy and efficiency of property inspections, positioning it as a transformative platform solution for property inspection professionals.

For an in-person product demo or to learn more, visit us at Booth #3362 at Insuretech Connect 2023 in Las Vegas from October 31 - November 2, 2023.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

