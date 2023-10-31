TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Now Offering Reinsurance Solutions

The new options may help financial professionals close cases previously turned down due to health conditions

"It's not uncommon for financial professionals to lose a life insurance case because of a client's health rating," said Greg Spaeth, TruChoice's National Senior Vice President of Advanced Life Sales. "But we now have options available using reinsurance solutions that have helped close recent cases that were nearly impossible before due to more common health conditions. We're excited to announce this new partnership is available to all our TruChoice professionals to help them close unique cases and make them look like rock stars in the process."

By utilizing their network of relationships, TruChoice is able to offer these reinsurance solutions that can potentially improve table ratings with no risk, provide an opportunity to reassess previously declined cases, and are backed by TruChoice's in-house underwriting support.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

