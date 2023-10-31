PINKARNIVAL 2023: A Vibrant Celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness by Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd , in partnership with Co-Organizers Im Booster and Lembaga Sumber Bakat Industri Malaysia, is pleased to announce the remarkable success of PINKARNIVAL 2023, an annual event passionately dedicated to raising awareness and support for breast cancer. PINKARNIVAL 2023 emerged as a powerful celebration of hope, unity, and unwavering resilience in the fight against breast cancer.

Event Highlights:

- Date: October 22, 2023

- Time: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

- Venue: KL Wellness City, Bukit Jalil

PINKARNIVAL 2023 continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration within our community, where individuals and organizations harmonize their efforts to make a profound impact in the battle against breast cancer. Witnessed resounding success of event this year, captivating attendees of all ages with an array of engaging, educational, and inspiring activities.

Highlights of PINKARNIVAL 2023 included:

Awareness Talk by Expert Prof Dr See Mee Hoong from UMMC: Informative sessions featured healthcare professionals, survivors, and experts who delved into the significance of breast health, self-examinations, and the latest advancements in breast cancer research and treatment, with a focus on the "Advancement of Breast Cancer Treatment."

Sharing Session by Founder of MediCap Healthcare Hub, Mr. Jayson Lim:

Mr. Jayson Lim, Founder of MediCap Healthcare Hub, delivered an enlightening sharing session at PINKARNIVAL 2023. His insights enriched the event's commitment to breast cancer awareness, providing valuable healthcare perspectives. The event extends gratitude to Medicap Healthcare Hub, the main sponsor, for their generous support in making PINKARNIVAL 2023 a resounding success.

Bra Art Design Competition: Attendees marveled at the ingenious transformation of bras into captivating works of art by talented artists and designers. This competition not only showcased artistic talent but also emphasized the importance of supporting breast cancer awareness. Special thanks to Strategic Partners Rtist Creative Platform & Neubodi.

Health Screenings: Participants had the opportunity to receive free breast ultrasounds, empowering them with knowledge and information about early detection and prevention. Sonobee Ultrasound ran a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign from September 23 to October 22, 2023, offering a 50% discount on breast ultrasounds and providing 100% free breast ultrasounds on October 21, 2023, nationwide. This campaign was awarded the Malaysia Book of Records for "Most Free Breast Ultrasound Scans in a Day," benefiting 508 women. 10 different health screening booths during the event, were co-organized by Im Booster.

Barbie Runway Catwalk Competition for kids: This extraordinary competition invited young participants to showcase their creativity and confidence as they gracefully walked the runway in imaginative Barbie-inspired outfits. Their youthful energy and imaginative designs added a touch of whimsy to the event, spreading awareness for breast cancer in a fun and engaging way. Special thanks to Co-Organizing Chairperson Anne Law & Missworld plus Malaysia for their contribution to this competition.

Wellness & Peace Colouring Contest for Kids (Ages 4-12): Young artists aged 4 to 12 years old showcased their creativity and spread messages of wellness and peace through a coloring contest. This edition celebrated the creativity of our young participants and encouraged a sense of well-being at an early age. Special thanks to Artivo School of Creativity & Zoey Food Supply.

Kidspreneur Activity: Children had the exciting opportunity to become "Kidspreneurs" and explore their entrepreneurial skills by selling various items. This activity nurtured young minds and introduced them to the world of entrepreneurship.

Zumba Pinkparty: Attendees experienced the joy of Zumba, a vibrant and energetic dance fitness activity that added a lively and health-conscious element to the event. Special thanks to Zumba Instructor Izabella Ho and her team.

More than 700 Participants: PINKARNIVAL 2023 witnessed enthusiastic participation, with more than 700 individuals from diverse backgrounds joining us in this inspiring celebration of hope and unity.

36 PinkPower ambassador: The event leveraged social media to amplify breast cancer awareness. 36 Pinkpower ambassadors created short videos that were widely shared on social media platforms, spreading the message of breast cancer awareness far and wide.

Bebee.asia Apps Launching: The event celebrated the launch of Bebee.asia Apps. Bebee.asia is a prenatal and postnatal app that offers more than a booking system for ultrasound services. It incorporates AI functionally to help expectant mothers better understand the ideal weeks for suggested products and services during specific stages of pregnancy, thereby preventing confusion and ensuring they don't miss out on crucial opportunities due to the overwhelming amount of information available on the internet.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to PINKARNIVAL 2023 and the collective effort to raise awareness and support for breast cancer," said Jezzlyn Siu, Founder & Director of Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd and Organizing Chairlady . "This event is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community."

Guest of Honor, YB Teresa Kok , Ahli Parlimen Seputeh, delivered an inspiring speech during the event, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer and the need for early detection and support for those affected by this disease. Her presence added a special touch to the event, and her commitment to the cause is deeply appreciated.

PINKARNIVAL 2023 welcomed individuals of all ages and backgrounds, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who joined us in this inspiring celebration of hope and unity. Together, we have illuminated the path toward greater breast cancer awareness and research. Special Thanks to Alanox Tan (Master Trainer), Joyce Chao (Psychologist), Jessica Loo (Violin Performer), THE KUALA LUMPUR CHINESE ASSEMBLY HALL (KLCAH), Majlis Kanser Nasional (MAKNA), BNC Women Division.

We express our sincere appreciation to KL Wellness City (H) Sdn Bhd , our venue sponsor, for providing a welcoming and supportive space that enhanced the overall event experience.

About Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd:

Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd is an ultrasound center that offers a comprehensive range of services, including pregnancy scans for monitoring fetal growth, detail scans to ensure a healthy pregnancy, 5D scans for a stunningly detailed view of the baby, gender scans to discover the baby's sex, growth scans to track the baby's progress, and general ultrasound screening to check for any abnormalities.

Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd is proud to have received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as the largest ultrasound chain in Malaysia, with 61 outlets nationwide.

More info: http://www.sono-ultrasound.com/

Contact Information

Contact Name: Jezzlyn Siu

Company Name: Sonobee Ultrasound Sdn Bhd

Contact Number: +6018-256 7226

