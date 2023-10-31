Deep Pool Financial Solutions Limited: Deep Pool Tops Chartis Research RiskTech100 Ranking for Its Customer Lifecycle Management Solution for Investor Services

Deep Pool Financial Solutions takes top category spot in independent analysis of the world's leading risk and compliance technology vendors.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Deep Pool Financial Solutions, the market-leading investor services and regulatory solutions provider to alternative and retail fund administrators, has won the category for best Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution for Investor Services in Chartis Research's RiskTech100® 2024 risk and compliance technology vendor rankings. The annual RiskTech100® study is globally acknowledged as the go-to place for clear, accurate analysis of the risk technology marketplace.

Deep Pool Receives the Chartis RickTech100 award

Brett Promisel, Deep Pool's President and Chief Operating Officer, pictured with Mark Freely, Chartis Global Brand Director, receiving the Chartis RickTech 100 award for best Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution.

Independent research firm Chartis Research's RiskTech100® assessment ranks the top 100 risk and compliance technology players in the world. It is the most comprehensive independent study of its kind. Vendors are assessed on six areas: depth and breadth of functionality; core technology; strategy; customer satisfaction; market presence; and innovation. The rankings reflect Chartis analysts' expert opinions, along with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices. The analysis is validated through several phases of independent verification.

"Deep Pool provides a highly specialized CLM solution platform for the investor services market," said Philip Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. "This focus on market-specific requirements across the full customer lifecycle is reflected in its RiskTech100® award."

Deep Pool's Customer Lifecycle Management solution for investor services replaces the legacy workflows and fragmented infrastructures that hobble so many financial institutions, replacing them with real-time visibility and control at every stage of the customer lifecycle across their global operations.

Brett Promisel, President and Chief Operating Officer, Deep Pool Financial Solutions, said: "Winning the RiskTech100® 2024 CLM for Investor Services award is recognition of Deep Pool's position as the leader in real-time customer lifecycle management. Our innovative technology automates and streamlines users' end-to-end customer management processes, from client onboarding through ongoing due diligence and account maintenance to offboarding. Customisable and digitalised, the software ensures users can meet all of their workflow and AML/KYC compliance responsibilities across jurisdictions efficiently and at scale."

About Deep Pool Financial Solutions

Deep Pool is the #1 investor servicing and compliance solutions supplier, providing cutting-edge software and consulting services to the world's leading fund administrators and asset managers. Our flexible solution suite, developed by an experienced team of accountants, business analysts and software engineers, supports offshore and onshore hedge funds, partnerships, private equity vehicles, retail funds and regulated financial firms. Deep Pool is a global organisation with offices in Ireland, the United States, the Cayman Islands and Slovakia. For more information, visit: www.deep-pool.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research supports banks, tech vendors, investment managers and insurers with independent research and advice on all aspects of risk, compliance and financial technology. With our strong customer relationships and deep technology expertise, we are uniquely able to map market trends and vendor landscapes in financial risk, trading, credit, financial crime, GRC, insurance and energy. For more information, visit: https://www.chartis-research.com.

Contact Information

Vera Romano

Global Marketing Director

vera.romano@deep-pool.com

+353892507452

Mark Tredway

Head of Product Marketing

mark.tredway@chartis-research.com

+442073169481

SOURCE: Deep Pool Financial Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798058/deep-pool-tops-chartis-research-risktech100-ranking-for-its-customer-lifecycle-management-solution-for-investor-services