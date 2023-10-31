Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
[31.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
42,660,030.12
5.8315
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
31.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,054,454.25
5.2899
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
31.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
36,372,531.29
7.8458
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
31.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,858,241.29
7.1011