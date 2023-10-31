Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: A114P8 | ISIN: CH0242214887 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.10.2023 | 14:06
Fenix Outdoor International AG: Q3 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 Sept 2023

Third quarter 2023-07-01 - 2023-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR
    225 846 (TEUR: 227 893), a decrease of 0,9%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 51 416 (TEUR: 55 943).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    37 391 (TEUR: 42 802).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    35 828 (TEUR: 43 139).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    27 761 (TEUR: 33 037).

Earnings per B-share amounted to EUR 2.08 (EUR: 2.48).


  • Period 2023-01-01 - 2023-09-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR:
    565 862 (TEUR: 563 649), an increase of 0,4%.

  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 96 137 (TEUR: 110 042).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    54 565 (TEUR: 70 928).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    54 685 (TEUR: 73 945).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR
    38 811 (TEUR: 54 881).
  • Earnings per B-share amounted to EUR 2.91 (EUR: 4.12).

Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2023-09-30 the company holds 132 337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the total capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 31 2023 at 14 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58


