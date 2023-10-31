Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF7Z | ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.10.2023 | 16:54
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")

31 OCTOBER 2023

Holdings in Company

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has received notification from Phoenix Group Holdings plc ("Phoenix Group") that the shares in the Company held by Phoenix Life Assurance Limited ("PLAL") have been transferred intra-group to Phoenix Life Limited ("PLL"). Phoenix Group holds, through its subsidiaries, 43.39 per cent. of the Company's shares.

This transfer is part of the wider intra-group transfer by Phoenix Group of the insurance businesses of PLAL to PLL which has been effected pursuant to an insurance business transfer scheme under Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("the Scheme"). The Scheme became operative at 23:59 on Friday, 27 October 2023 but with effect from 23:59 on Saturday, 30 September 2023.

The Company has not been notified of any other changes to the Phoenix Group's holding in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Paul Evitt / Peter Taylor, abrdn

Tel: 0131 372 2200

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745471


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.