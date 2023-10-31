Efren Martinez for Assembly 2024: Efren Martinez Dominates With 83% of the CA Dem Party Pre-Endorsement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / At the California Democratic Party pre-endorsing conference this past weekend, a resounding 83.16% (78 out of 95 votes) of local grassroots South LA Democratic Delegates voted for Efren Martinez to receive the official endorsement (see California Democratic Party Results). Martinez will be added to the endorsement consent calendar at the upcoming California Democratic Party Convention in November for official endorsement ratification.

Efren Martinez

Picture of Candidate for Assembly District 57 South Los Angeles, Efren Martinez

Raised in the Florence-Firestone area of South LA, Efren Martinez has deep roots in the community. He has proven himself to the community as a local small business owner, community advocate, and dedicated Democratic activist. Efren is running for Assembly to address the long-neglected needs of residents in the area.

With a leading position out-raising his opponents by 2 to 1, strong local endorsements, and unwavering community support, Efren has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the race for the 57th Assembly District.

More information at: www.EfrenMartinez.com

The 57th Assembly District communities include: Florence-Firestone, the heart of South Los Angeles, most of Downtown Los Angeles and parts of Huntington Park.

Voter Stats: Total Registered voters 212,826; Democrats 136,199 - Republican 13,712 -

No Party Pref. 47,891 - Other Parties 15,023;

African American 57,169 - Latino 113,445 - White 33,757 - Other 8,455

