&co pr.: Japanese Wagyu Campaign Redefining Everyday Dining Experiences Launches November 1st in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / JFOODO, the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center established by the Japanese government, is launching its 4th annual Japanese Wagyu campaign in the United States on Nov. 1, 2023. In partnership with restaurants, chefs and butchers in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and e-commerce brands, this promotion will showcase the approachability of Japanese Wagyu, increasing the opportunities to include the world-famous ingredient in the celebration of everyday moments. JFOODO's goal is to introduce more American diners to Japanese Wagyu and shift the perception that it is only for special occasions; diners can savor each moment with Japanese Wagyu. Running through Feb. 10, 2024, Japanese Wagyu will have expanded representation on dining menus in target cities and at exclusive lifestyle events, including the James Beard Foundation Gala for Good in New York City on November 3rd.

Partner restaurants range from fine dining establishments to trendy premium casual destinations and brunch hot spots. This campaign is highlighting talented chefs who are developing new experiences using a wide variety of Japanese Wagyu cuts and unique culinary applications. Diners are welcome to incorporate new lifestyle opportunities to enjoy this rich delicacy through innovative dishes and spins on the classics.

In addition to brick-and-mortar locations, three e-commerce brands - WAGYUMAN, Meat N' Bone and Pursuit Farms - are also participating in the campaign. Each of these lauded meat purveyors has put together dinner party meal kits and special gift packages that offer consumers the opportunity to bring the Japanese Wagyu experience into their own kitchens.

Beyond this year's culinary and distribution partners, the campaign is expanding with in-person activations. Japanese Wagyu will be served at the upcoming James Beard Foundation Gala for Good. There are also plans for other meet-up events with Pearl Street Caviar, Parlor Social Club and Sucker Punch Sports Bar offering special Japanese Wagyu experiences.

New York City's featured restaurant partners include:

Carriage House (A5 Wagyu Canape, A5 Carpaccio Gratin)

cocoron market (A5 Wagyu Onigiri, A5 Wagyu Menchi Katsu Sando)

El Fish Marisqueria (Japanese Wagyu Picanha Tostada, Tacos Surf & Turf)

Flip Sigi (Atchara A5 Wagyu Taco)

J-Spec Wagyu Dining (A5 Wagyu Katsu Sando, A5 Wagyu Philly Cheesesteak)

Lure Fishbar (A5 Wagyu Steak & Eggs, A5 Wagyu Tartare Crispy Rice)

noreetuh (Braised Miyazaki Wagyu short ribs, Carpaccio of Miyazaki Wagyu tenderloin)

Salt + Charcoal (S+C A5 Wagyu Sukiyaki, A5 Wagyu Burger)

STK Steakhouse (A5 Wagyu French Dip Sandwich, A5 Wagyu Tacos)

THE GALLERY by odo (Japanese Wagyu Shabu Shabu, A5 Wagyu Steak Burger)

Wagyu Club at Esora (Wagyu Omakase with Kobe steak and Kobe sukiyaki)

Zuma New York (A5 Tenderloin wagyu tartare on bone marrow)

The campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles runs from Jan. 10, 2024, to Feb. 10, 2024, and partner details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, their special menus and U.S.-based online retail outlets, and to learn more about the history and traditions of Japanese Wagyu, please visit Wagyu of Japan - Savor each moment with Japanese Wagyu (jetro.go.jp).

Follow @wagyuofjapan on Instagram for campaign updates and to visually savor the delicious Japanese Wagyu dishes being developed by the partner restaurants, EC retail brands and butchers.

Press Kit / Visual Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1emqTTUoHhqtUAaukO0CRmI7_botSo6Kf?usp=sharing

Campaign Video Link: https://youtu.be/2rsEZadM8bE

The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) was established on April 1, 2017. JFOODO will devote its resources to the branding of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products.

To further boost the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products, JFOODO will work to create a stronger platform for overseas B to C promotions and branding projects that stimulate international demand. For more information, please visit: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/

AYDEA is the only cross-cultural creative agency of its kind, bridging cultures with context, savvy and compassion - helping businesses expand globally by identifying opportunities, localizing strategies and accelerating massive growth.

