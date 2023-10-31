Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 149,119 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 479.052p. The highest price paid per share was 481.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 476.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0185% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,719,300 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,520,672. Rightmove holds 11,814,108 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1139
478.10
08:10:02
1126
478.80
08:13:02
1080
478.20
08:15:12
21
478.20
08:15:12
2
478.20
08:15:12
1222
478.20
08:15:12
1076
479.50
08:20:55
1106
479.60
08:21:55
1118
480.90
08:23:48
68
480.90
08:23:48
1071
479.80
08:27:25
1028
479.50
08:29:53
1090
479.60
08:32:57
1148
480.10
08:37:45
1243
480.00
08:41:15
293
480.50
08:48:35
202
480.50
08:48:35
157
480.50
08:48:35
371
480.50
08:48:35
1202
480.50
08:50:16
1058
480.00
08:52:32
1087
480.00
09:00:27
1065
480.00
09:01:52
1094
479.40
09:06:33
1217
481.00
09:12:03
1238
480.10
09:26:34
1019
480.00
09:26:56
1081
479.60
09:27:54
1027
479.40
09:31:03
1200
479.20
09:36:58
6
479.20
09:36:58
580
480.20
09:43:39
1100
480.30
09:45:49
731
480.20
09:47:15
338
480.20
09:47:15
1028
480.10
09:56:11
869
480.10
09:56:11
373
480.10
09:56:11
1205
480.00
10:05:20
1061
479.90
10:16:56
1004
480.00
10:21:25
135
480.00
10:21:25
2119
479.70
10:29:26
1189
479.70
10:29:26
321
479.60
10:35:57
836
479.60
10:35:57
580
479.80
10:46:32
1020
479.70
10:46:32
1199
479.70
10:53:10
1204
479.20
10:59:58
1227
479.00
11:00:03
1207
478.80
11:09:18
109
479.30
11:17:02
1014
479.30
11:17:02
1200
479.50
11:24:31
48
479.50
11:24:31
1049
479.50
11:27:02
1020
479.10
11:33:02
161
479.10
11:33:02
693
479.20
11:33:02
89
479.20
11:33:02
462
479.20
11:33:02
60
479.20
11:50:49
1001
479.20
11:50:49
234
479.40
11:58:16
969
479.40
11:58:16
83
479.20
12:01:01
1145
479.20
12:01:01
1203
479.20
12:06:35
2102
479.55
12:25:58
1266
479.40
12:25:58
106
478.90
12:30:01
877
478.90
12:30:01
106
478.90
12:30:01
845
479.60
12:34:17
172
479.60
12:34:17
89
479.60
12:34:17
1168
479.60
12:34:17
1023
478.70
12:43:23
1152
479.00
12:50:00
1101
478.20
12:56:23
1041
478.20
13:02:08
437
477.80
13:08:57
664
477.80
13:08:57
892
477.80
13:14:19
133
477.80
13:14:19
1210
477.50
13:19:04
1039
477.80
13:25:26
1571
478.40
13:34:01
178
478.20
13:34:02
1197
478.20
13:34:02
1038
477.50
13:37:06
334
477.50
13:37:06
759
477.50
13:37:06
900
477.50
13:37:06
43
477.50
13:37:06
279
477.50
13:37:06
1043
477.30
13:37:32
255
476.90
13:40:46
845
476.90
13:40:46
1017
478.30
13:45:03
528
478.30
13:47:02
36
479.60
13:50:56
1878
479.90
13:51:26
1080
479.90
13:51:26
1120
478.90
13:52:09
1254
478.70
13:53:36
956
479.20
13:56:46
190
479.20
13:56:46
1806
479.50
14:01:06
1108
479.50
14:04:25
553
479.50
14:04:25
606
479.50
14:04:25
693
479.50
14:04:25
89
479.50
14:04:25
210
479.50
14:04:25
230
479.50
14:04:25
776
479.60
14:08:02
432
479.60
14:08:02
1119
479.80
14:12:14
1041
480.00
14:16:56
161
480.00
14:16:56
1159
480.00
14:16:56
1263
480.00
14:16:56
62
479.70
14:19:27
1096
479.70
14:19:27
1220
479.50
14:24:10
1096
479.20
14:28:09
1021
479.10
14:31:41
351
479.10
14:31:41
724
479.10
14:31:41
693
479.10
14:31:41
368
479.10
14:31:41
840
479.10
14:35:35
373
479.10
14:35:35
1135
479.00
14:37:36
28
479.40
14:40:06
1046
479.40
14:40:06
757
479.80
14:46:34
1102
479.80
14:46:34
1083
479.80
14:46:34
188
479.40
14:50:01
65
479.40
14:50:01
743
479.40
14:52:22
419
479.40
14:52:22
40
480.00
14:57:21
284
480.00
14:57:21
1200
479.80
14:58:01
31
479.80
14:58:01
1221
479.80
14:58:01
150
479.90
14:59:33
89
479.90
14:59:33
1909
479.80
15:02:13
684
479.80
15:02:13
450
479.80
15:02:13
1200
479.10
15:06:25
65
479.10
15:06:25
900
479.10
15:06:25
141
479.10
15:06:25
649
478.90
15:09:04
570
478.90
15:09:04
647
479.20
15:10:45
1634
479.20
15:15:30
1050
479.20
15:16:36
900
479.20
15:16:36
348
479.20
15:16:36
615
478.60
15:20:23
619
478.60
15:20:23
557
478.40
15:21:48
661
478.40
15:21:48
1018
478.00
15:25:43
972
478.00
15:27:26
258
478.00
15:27:26
1042
477.90
15:28:53
1242
477.30
15:32:55
89
477.30
15:32:55
1064
477.30
15:32:55
1226
477.20
15:35:48
1200
477.10
15:40:48
48
477.10
15:40:48
177
477.40
15:44:18
993
477.40
15:44:18
1078
477.40
15:44:18
51
477.40
15:44:18
1157
477.20
15:47:34
1199
477.00
15:47:52
100
477.00
15:50:58
113
477.00
15:50:58
684
477.00
15:50:58
260
477.00
15:50:58
1212
477.00
15:50:58
1185
477.00
|
15:55:10
1115
477.00
15:56:44
602
476.90
15:58:39
119
477.30
16:01:27