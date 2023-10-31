Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
31.10.23
17:12 Uhr
5,550 Euro
-0,100
-1,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4505,60018:30
5,5005,55018:13
PR Newswire
31.10.2023 | 18:12
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 149,119 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 479.052p. The highest price paid per share was 481.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 476.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0185% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,719,300 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,520,672. Rightmove holds 11,814,108 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1139

478.10

08:10:02

1126

478.80

08:13:02

1080

478.20

08:15:12

21

478.20

08:15:12

2

478.20

08:15:12

1222

478.20

08:15:12

1076

479.50

08:20:55

1106

479.60

08:21:55

1118

480.90

08:23:48

68

480.90

08:23:48

1071

479.80

08:27:25

1028

479.50

08:29:53

1090

479.60

08:32:57

1148

480.10

08:37:45

1243

480.00

08:41:15

293

480.50

08:48:35

202

480.50

08:48:35

157

480.50

08:48:35

371

480.50

08:48:35

1202

480.50

08:50:16

1058

480.00

08:52:32

1087

480.00

09:00:27

1065

480.00

09:01:52

1094

479.40

09:06:33

1217

481.00

09:12:03

1238

480.10

09:26:34

1019

480.00

09:26:56

1081

479.60

09:27:54

1027

479.40

09:31:03

1200

479.20

09:36:58

6

479.20

09:36:58

580

480.20

09:43:39

1100

480.30

09:45:49

731

480.20

09:47:15

338

480.20

09:47:15

1028

480.10

09:56:11

869

480.10

09:56:11

373

480.10

09:56:11

1205

480.00

10:05:20

1061

479.90

10:16:56

1004

480.00

10:21:25

135

480.00

10:21:25

2119

479.70

10:29:26

1189

479.70

10:29:26

321

479.60

10:35:57

836

479.60

10:35:57

580

479.80

10:46:32

1020

479.70

10:46:32

1199

479.70

10:53:10

1204

479.20

10:59:58

1227

479.00

11:00:03

1207

478.80

11:09:18

109

479.30

11:17:02

1014

479.30

11:17:02

1200

479.50

11:24:31

48

479.50

11:24:31

1049

479.50

11:27:02

1020

479.10

11:33:02

161

479.10

11:33:02

693

479.20

11:33:02

89

479.20

11:33:02

462

479.20

11:33:02

60

479.20

11:50:49

1001

479.20

11:50:49

234

479.40

11:58:16

969

479.40

11:58:16

83

479.20

12:01:01

1145

479.20

12:01:01

1203

479.20

12:06:35

2102

479.55

12:25:58

1266

479.40

12:25:58

106

478.90

12:30:01

877

478.90

12:30:01

106

478.90

12:30:01

845

479.60

12:34:17

172

479.60

12:34:17

89

479.60

12:34:17

1168

479.60

12:34:17

1023

478.70

12:43:23

1152

479.00

12:50:00

1101

478.20

12:56:23

1041

478.20

13:02:08

437

477.80

13:08:57

664

477.80

13:08:57

892

477.80

13:14:19

133

477.80

13:14:19

1210

477.50

13:19:04

1039

477.80

13:25:26

1571

478.40

13:34:01

178

478.20

13:34:02

1197

478.20

13:34:02

1038

477.50

13:37:06

334

477.50

13:37:06

759

477.50

13:37:06

900

477.50

13:37:06

43

477.50

13:37:06

279

477.50

13:37:06

1043

477.30

13:37:32

255

476.90

13:40:46

845

476.90

13:40:46

1017

478.30

13:45:03

528

478.30

13:47:02

36

479.60

13:50:56

1878

479.90

13:51:26

1080

479.90

13:51:26

1120

478.90

13:52:09

1254

478.70

13:53:36

956

479.20

13:56:46

190

479.20

13:56:46

1806

479.50

14:01:06

1108

479.50

14:04:25

553

479.50

14:04:25

606

479.50

14:04:25

693

479.50

14:04:25

89

479.50

14:04:25

210

479.50

14:04:25

230

479.50

14:04:25

776

479.60

14:08:02

432

479.60

14:08:02

1119

479.80

14:12:14

1041

480.00

14:16:56

161

480.00

14:16:56

1159

480.00

14:16:56

1263

480.00

14:16:56

62

479.70

14:19:27

1096

479.70

14:19:27

1220

479.50

14:24:10

1096

479.20

14:28:09

1021

479.10

14:31:41

351

479.10

14:31:41

724

479.10

14:31:41

693

479.10

14:31:41

368

479.10

14:31:41

840

479.10

14:35:35

373

479.10

14:35:35

1135

479.00

14:37:36

28

479.40

14:40:06

1046

479.40

14:40:06

757

479.80

14:46:34

1102

479.80

14:46:34

1083

479.80

14:46:34

188

479.40

14:50:01

65

479.40

14:50:01

743

479.40

14:52:22

419

479.40

14:52:22

40

480.00

14:57:21

284

480.00

14:57:21

1200

479.80

14:58:01

31

479.80

14:58:01

1221

479.80

14:58:01

150

479.90

14:59:33

89

479.90

14:59:33

1909

479.80

15:02:13

684

479.80

15:02:13

450

479.80

15:02:13

1200

479.10

15:06:25

65

479.10

15:06:25

900

479.10

15:06:25

141

479.10

15:06:25

649

478.90

15:09:04

570

478.90

15:09:04

647

479.20

15:10:45

1634

479.20

15:15:30

1050

479.20

15:16:36

900

479.20

15:16:36

348

479.20

15:16:36

615

478.60

15:20:23

619

478.60

15:20:23

557

478.40

15:21:48

661

478.40

15:21:48

1018

478.00

15:25:43

972

478.00

15:27:26

258

478.00

15:27:26

1042

477.90

15:28:53

1242

477.30

15:32:55

89

477.30

15:32:55

1064

477.30

15:32:55

1226

477.20

15:35:48

1200

477.10

15:40:48

48

477.10

15:40:48

177

477.40

15:44:18

993

477.40

15:44:18

1078

477.40

15:44:18

51

477.40

15:44:18

1157

477.20

15:47:34

1199

477.00

15:47:52

100

477.00

15:50:58

113

477.00

15:50:58

684

477.00

15:50:58

260

477.00

15:50:58

1212

477.00

15:50:58

1185

477.00

15:55:10

1115

477.00

15:56:44

602

476.90

15:58:39

119

477.30

16:01:27


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.