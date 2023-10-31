Intuitive Health Appoints Casey Fisher as Chief Operating Officer

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Intuitive Health, the industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, today announced that Casey Fisher has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO). Fisher's promotion underscores Intuitive Health's steadfast commitment to excellence and its unwavering mission-driven approach to revolutionizing healthcare.

"Casey's unwavering commitment to our mission and his exceptional leadership have played pivotal roles in driving our extraordinary success," said Thom Herrmann, chief executive officer of Intuitive Health. "His appointment as Chief Operating Officer is a testament to his dedication to excellence, commitment to prioritizing patients above all else and his strong connections with people both inside and outside the company perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of healthcare. Casey embodies the values of patient-centric care and innovation that are at the core of our organization's DNA."

As Executive Vice President of Operations and Implementations at Intuitive Health, Fisher consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unyielding dedication to patient-centered care while building out the infrastructure to scale effectively across the country. He has overseen clinical operations and patient-centric systems, playing an instrumental role in implementing Intuitive Health's value-based operating model with healthcare partners across the nation.

Under Fisher's guidance, Intuitive Health consistently achieved operational and customer service success, aligning with the company's core belief that healthcare should prioritize patients. His contributions were instrumental in passing consumer protection legislation and earning national recognition for exceptional customer service scores, surpassing industry averages and rivaling top organizations in hospitality and retail.

"Casey Fisher holds a special place in the history of Legacy ER & Urgent Care. He was the very first employee I hired when we embarked on the journey of combining emergency room and urgent care services under one roof-a pioneering concept at the time. Casey took a significant risk by joining us in this uncharted territory, and together, we've witnessed the remarkable growth and success of Legacy ER & Urgent Care," said Jay Woody MD, FACEP, ABEM, Founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care and Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Health. "In today's fast-paced world, long-standing tenures like Caseys is a rarity. Casey's dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to our mission have been instrumental in our achievements."

Fisher began his healthcare career as a CT/X-ray technologist in 2006, and in 2008, he joined Intuitive Health's Legacy ER & Urgent Care in the radiology department as a day-one employee. During his tenure at Legacy ER & Urgent Care, Fisher held various leadership positions, including vice president of operations, general manager and director of radiology.

