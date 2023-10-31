Kanpai Media: Kanpai Collective Introduces KanpaiMedia.com: the First Multimedia Network to be Conceived out of Web3 that is Already Generating Revenue - Before They Even launched

The world's leading multimedia platform out of web3 specializing in best and premium story-first content across combat sports, culture, and digital collectibles.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Kanpai Collective today announced the launch of KanpaiMedia.com , a benchmark-breaking leader in story-first content in the media landscape across combat sports, culture, and digital collectibles.

Driving this paradigm shift in media consumption is Josh McLean, the visionary behind KanpaiMedia.com . McLean expresses his excitement: "We're making history as the first Web3 project to create the world's premium media platform. We're not just influencing content; we're redefining how we engage with it and, therefore, how consumers do too."

KanpaiMedia.com 's innovative storytelling-first strategy sets a new standard for how the media landscape should operate.

McLean adds, "We're not just building a media platform; we're establishing an ecosystem where every interaction adds value to our self-sustaining, thriving community through ensuring our content is an equal balance of usefulness, humorous, and share-worthy."

Complementing this vision is David Nam, Head of Marketing for Kanpai Media, leveraging his +20 years of industry expertise. Nam shares his enthusiasm, "I'm beyond stoked to channel all of my experience into making KanpaiMedia.com the leading story-centric media destination. Our objective is to create, collaborate, and curate the best stories that are both informative and entertaining, spanning across all forms of media, so people can stop searching and start discovering great stories that connect with who they are or aspire to be in one place."

Nam envisions KanpaiMedia.com as a hub that transcends traditional media boundaries. "We're not just a platform; we're a culture. We're the go-to destination for combat sports heads, leaders in culture, and the digital collectibles community alike," he elaborates. "We're here to redefine how stories are told and experienced."

McLean underscores the power of collaboration, highlighting, "Having David Nam spearhead the effort to make this the paramount destination for all things combat, culture, and digital collectibles worldwide is a game-changer. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence by having one of the best in the game, leading Kanpai Media to its success."

As part of the KanpaiMedia.com launch, the team also introduced a new live and VOD media format that entertains, informs, and invites their community to engage with the team with their monthly show, X Spaces with Faces. Kanpai Media has taken the traditional X [formally known as Twitter] Spaces feature where people can join in, consume, or contribute to the conversation. After each X Spaces with Faces, instead of dredging through a deluge of tweets, anyone can visit Kanpai Media's Youtube channel and watch it later on VOD. This format is not only leveraging new platform features but also expanding on it - and, more importantly, it is showcasing the company's honesty and transparency to all of its users by giving them company updates and opportunities to share their ideas to make Kanpai Media the first true community-first media platform.

Kanpai Media has also been the powerhouse behind the new and groundbreaking combat podcast series, the OverDogs Podcast, which Stake.com [the world's leading online casino] has sponsored. Since launching in less than 3 months, the show has garnered over 4.5 million views across YouTube and Spotify and has generated over 2 billion media impressions.

SEASON 1 • OverDogsPod • FULL EPISODES - YouTube

In the coming weeks, KanpaI Media plans to launch their marquee culture show called OnlyF.A.M.S. - where influencers share what influences and inspires them across the Fashion, Arts, Music, and Scenes [F.A.M.S.]. This conversation-style interview series will be hosted by Nam and long-time friend, business partner, and entrepreneur, Manny Toro.

"I'm thrilled to team up with my business kindred spirit to craft an extraordinary show for Kanpai Media," said Toro. "OnlyF.A.M.S. represents the essence of culture, where influencers share their profound experiences in Fashion, Arts, Music, and Scenes. Joining forces with my dear friend and entrepreneurial maven, David Nam, embarks on a journey that promises to spark new waves of inspiration."

With KanpaiMedia.com launching today, the excitement among the team and the community is palpable. Pro athletes Jon Jones, Mike Perry, Bo Nickal, and Demertirous Johnson [to name a few] and top influencers Leli Hernadez, Aggy Abby, and Kendra Lust are sharing their excitement across their social profiles. The collective anticipates overwhelming support as it reimagines the media landscape, creating a space where stories breathe life and the audience actively shapes the narrative.

About Kanpai Media: KanpaiMedia.com is the world's leading multimedia platform out of web3, specializing in best and premium story-first content across combat sports, culture, digital collectibles, & various aspects of the Kanpai Pandas ethos through unique show formats, live broadcasts, digital platforms, audio content, and live event experiences.

