Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction Completes Two Projects for Anthology Senior Living

New construction creates 191 units of assisted living, memory care, and independent living

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., announced today it has completed two new luxurious senior living residences on behalf of Anthology Senior Living.

Specializing in creating a boutique-inspired senior living experience, Anthology Senior Living has set a new standard in senior living. Each of its locations combines the best in accommodations, care, culinary experiences, and community. With top-of-the-line amenities and floor plans, each residence features thoughtfully designed spaces by The Architectural Team (TAT).

"We are immensely proud of Callahan Construction and the entire team for their exceptional dedication and resilience throughout the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions," said Graham Peterson, senior vice president of construction at Anthology Senior Living. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence has not only resulted in the successful completion of these projects but has also set a new benchmark for luxury senior living communities. We are confident that these residences will provide an enriching, vibrant, and safe environment for our residents, fostering a sense of community and belonging."

In the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Callahan was impressed with the exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment of the project team. Despite these hurdles, their perseverance, creativity, and tireless efforts not only ensured the timely completion of the projects but reflected the true spirit of the Callahan organization.

For one of the commercial kitchens, Callahan needed to install a walk-in freezer, but due to supply chain delays the lead time for this core component was significantly increased. Callahan switched subcontractors to a company that could produce the equipment more quickly and was able to keep the project on schedule. Callahan's trade partners also added extra labor and overtime to help make up the time that was lost to procurement delays, further shepherding the project along and helping it meet projected milestones despite these challenges.

Each complex is adorned with unparalleled amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for residents. Anthology of Natick is located at 119 East Central Street in Natick, Mass., just outside the city center and near the Natick Mall and the Natick Community Senior Center. The project included 62 assisted living and 24 memory care units as well as a commercial kitchen, fitness room, theater, and other amenities in an 82,274 SF building.

Anthology of Natick by Andy Ryan

Tucked in a quiet, wooded setting near the Charles River, Anthology of Millis is an 117,268 SF complex at 125 Dover road in Millis, Mass. A luxury community located near downtown Medfield, it offers easy access to the amenities of both Medfield and Millis. Callahan constructed 14 independent living townhouses plus a main building with 67 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

Anthology of Millis by Andy Ryan

The project team for both Anthology of Natick and Anthology of Millis include:

Client/Owner: Anthology Senior Living

Construction Manager: Callahan Construction Inc.

Architect: The Architectural Team (TAT)

Mechanical Engineer: WBA Engineers

Plumbing Engineer: Dubin Engineers

Electrical Engineer: Electrical Systems Engineering

Civil Engineer: GLM Engineering

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2021 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal. Visit www.callahan-inc.com for more information.

