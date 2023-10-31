Baker Tilly: BuzzHouse: Insight Into the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

Authored by Garrick Gibson, Donald N. Bernards

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson are joined by David Gasson, Executive Director of the Housing Authority Advisory Group. The group discusses what is going on in Washington, D.C. surrounding the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, the new Biden-Harris administration Housing Supply Action Plan, HUD budget items and more. This is an episode you surely do not want to miss!

David Gasson | Housing Advisory Group

David is the Executive Director of the Housing Advisory Group, an organization comprised of industry professionals from throughout the country that advocate on behalf of housing issues. David regularly consults with members of Congress, congressional staff and regulatory agencies on housing and tax policy. He is a frequent speaker at national meetings, conferences and housing forums on state and federal policy issues. He is frequently quoted in trade and national publications and has contributed editorial on federal housing policy to a number of publications.

