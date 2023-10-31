Progressing to study Radspherin in the first-line treatment setting for ovarian cancer

IND clearance is now obtained for both lead indications for Radspherin

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the phase 2 study for Radspherin in patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis from ovarian cancer. This represents the second U.S. FDA IND clearance for Radspherin, as last week, the company also announced an IND acceptance for Radspherin in patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis from colorectal cancer.

"We are thrilled to announce the IND clearance for this phase 2b study of Radspherin, allowing for inclusion of patients in the first-line treatment setting of ovarian cancer," said Anders Månsson, Chief Executive Officer of Oncoinvent. "This IND clearance comes in succession to the IND clearance of Radspherin in colorectal cancer patients, announced recently. With the initiation of two U.S. clinical trials, we look forward to broadening the clinical reach of Radspherin to include both U.S. and Europe. With compelling data supporting Radspherin from both clinical programs, we remain steadfast in our mission and eagerly anticipate moving forward to the next stages of development."

In the phase 1 clinical trial of Radspherin in recurrent ovarian cancer patients, a recommended dose of 7MBq was selected following the completion of dose escalation. Oncoinvent recently presented initial safety data from the ongoing RAD-18-001 study evaluating the dose, safety and tolerability of Radspherin in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer at the 24th Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO). The trial's safety interim analysis demonstrated that Radspherin was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity observed.

The trial, for which we have now received U.S. FDA clearance, is planned to start in Q2 of 2024. It is a randomized controlled phase 2b trial, assessing efficacy and safety of Radspherin in patients with peritoneal metastasis from ovarian cancer. The primary objective is to compare progression-free survival (PFS) between patients who receive Radspherin after complete surgical resection following pre-operative chemotherapy and patients who only undergo pre-operative chemotherapy and surgery.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versatility allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin is in two ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

