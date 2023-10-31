Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 Per Share

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the "Company," "we," "our," "us," "Big 5"), a leading sporting goods retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Steven G. Miller, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our third quarter results came in slightly below our expectations, reflecting the increasing pressure over the course of the quarter on consumer discretionary spending resulting from a host of significant macroeconomic headwinds. In the face of the challenging sales environment, we have remained intently focused on optimizing merchandise margins, controlling expenses, and managing inventory, and we are pleased with our team's execution in these areas."

Mr. Miller continued, "Looking at the fourth quarter, we have taken the steps to put our business in the best possible position for the winter and holiday season, with healthy inventory levels and a product assortment that we feel is well-positioned to resonate with our customers. However, sales trends continue to be pressured in the fourth quarter to date, and we expect that soft consumer discretionary spending is likely to persist over the balance of the quarter. Given the uncertainty of the duration of the challenged macroeconomic environment, and given our commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet, we have proactively adjusted our dividend to maintain ample financial flexibility."

Net sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter were $239.9 million, compared to net sales of $261.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Same store sales decreased 8.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was $79.6 million, compared to $86.6 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The Company's gross profit margin was 33.2% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter versus 33.1% in the third quarter of the prior year. The slight increase in gross profit margin compared with the prior year primarily reflects a 52-basis point increase in merchandise margins and extinguishment of certain real estate-related liabilities, partially offset by higher store occupancy and distribution expense, including costs capitalized into inventory, as a percentage of net sales. The Company's merchandise margins for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 continued to run several hundred basis points ahead of pre-pandemic rates, supported by the evolution of the Company's pricing and promotional strategy.

Overall selling and administrative expense for the quarter decreased by $1.6 million from the prior year, primarily reflecting lower employee labor and benefit-related expense, partially offset by higher legal expense primarily resulting from a tentative legal settlement. As a percentage of net sales, selling and administrative expense increased to 31.9% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, compared to 29.9% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter due to the lower sales base.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the 39-week period ended October 1, 2023, net sales were $688.4 million compared to net sales of $757.2 million in the first 39 weeks of last year. Same store sales decreased 9.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 versus the comparable period last year. Net income for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2022 of $24.4 million or $1.10 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million in the prior year period. For the 39-week period ended October 1, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was $16.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million in the prior year period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more details and a reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the 2023 fiscal third quarter with no borrowings under its credit facility and with a cash balance of $17.9 million, which represents an increase from the $5.9 million of cash as of the end of the 2023 second quarter, primarily reflecting lower inventory levels. This compares to no borrowings under the Company's credit facility and $25.6 million of cash as of the end of fiscal 2022. Merchandise inventories as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased by 8.0% compared to the prior year period, reflecting the Company's efforts to manage inventory levels relative to sales.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid on December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2023. This dividend, which represents a reduction from the previous quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.25 per share, reflects the Company's prudent approach to capital management in an effort to maintain a healthy financial condition given the uncertain duration of current macroeconomic challenges.

Fourth Quarter Guidance

For the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease in the high single-digit to low double-digit range compared to the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. The Company's same store sales guidance reflects an expectation that macroeconomic headwinds will continue to impact discretionary consumer spending over the balance of the fourth quarter. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter net loss per share is expected in the range of $0.20 to $0.35, which compares to fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.08. The Company currently anticipates its cash balance at the end of the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter to be largely consistent with its cash balance at the end of the fiscal 2023 third quarter.

Store Openings

The Company currently has 430 stores in operation, which reflects two store openings and two store closures, including one relocation, during the fiscal 2023 third quarter. During the remainder of fiscal 2023, the Company does not expect to open or close any additional stores.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, currently operating 430 stores under the "Big 5 Sporting Goods" name. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 12,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Big 5's actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the economic impacts of COVID-19, including any potential variants, on Big 5's business operations, including as a result of regulations that may be issued in response to COVID-19, global supply chain disruptions resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, changes in the consumer spending environment, fluctuations in consumer holiday spending patterns, increased competition from e-commerce retailers, breach of data security or other unauthorized disclosure of sensitive personal or confidential information, the competitive environment in the sporting goods industry in general and in Big 5's specific market areas, inflation, product availability and growth opportunities, changes in the current market for (or regulation of) firearm-related products, a reduction or loss of product from a key supplier, disruption in product flow, seasonal fluctuations, weather conditions, changes in cost of goods, operating expense fluctuations, increases in labor and benefit-related expense, changes in laws or regulations, including those related to tariffs and duties, as well as environmental, social and governance issues, public health issues (including those caused by COVID-19 or any potential variants), impacts from civil unrest or widespread vandalism, lower than expected profitability of Big 5's e-commerce platform or cannibalization of sales from Big 5's existing store base which could occur as a result of operating the e-commerce platform, litigation risks, stockholder campaigns and proxy contests, risks related to Big 5's historically leveraged financial condition, changes in interest rates, credit availability, higher expense associated with sources of credit resulting from uncertainty in financial markets and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Big 5's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Big 5 conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Big 5's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Big 5 undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we are providing non-GAAP earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and any other adjustments ("Adjusted EBITDA"). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude certain items presented below. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally for forecasting purposes and as factors to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook. While we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA can be useful to investors in evaluating our period-to-period operating results, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our definition or calculation of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of this financial measure for comparison to other companies. We believe the GAAP measure that is most comparable to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, and a reconciliation of our non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided below.

13 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended Oct. 1,

2023 Oct. 2,

2022 Oct. 1,

2023 Oct. 2,

2022 (In thousands) GAAP net income (as reported) $ 1,858 $ 6,369 $ 1,769 $ 24,406 - Interest (income); + interest expense (as reported) (95 ) 69 (265 ) 389 + Income tax expense (as reported) 1,220 1,940 987 6,437 + Depreciation and amortization 4,524 4,594 13,665 13,424 EBITDA $ 7,507 $ 12,972 $ 16,156 $ 44,656 - Extinguishment of certain real estate-related liabilities (1,638 ) - (1,638 ) - + Legal settlement provision 1,500 - 1,500 - + Revaluation of workers' compensation reserves due to change in claims assessment methodology - - - 1,039 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,369 $ 12,972 $ 16,018 $ 45,695

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) October 1,

2023 January 1,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 17,870 $ 25,565 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $23 and $44, respectively 8,363 12,270 Merchandise inventories, net 291,257 303,493 Prepaid expenses 14,485 16,632 Total current assets 331,975 357,960 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 269,345 276,016 Property and equipment, net 55,400 58,311 Deferred income taxes 8,978 9,991 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,710 and $1,359, respectively 8,394 6,515 Total assets $ 674,092 $ 708,793 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,140 $ 67,417 Accrued expenses 61,599 70,261 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 69,316 70,584 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,944 3,217 Total current liabilities 195,999 211,479 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 208,115 214,584 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 7,586 7,089 Other long-term liabilities 7,016 6,857 Total liabilities 418,716 440,009 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued 26,751,677 and 26,491,750 shares, respectively; outstanding 22,444,422 and 22,184,495 shares, respectively 267 264 Additional paid-in capital 128,051 126,512 Retained earnings 181,315 196,265 Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 4,307,255 shares (54,257 ) (54,257 ) Total stockholders' equity 255,376 268,784 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 674,092 $ 708,793





BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 Net sales $ 239,889 $ 261,445 $ 688,395 $ 757,226 Cost of sales 160,331 174,862 461,790 495,844 Gross profit 79,558 86,583 226,605 261,382 Selling and administrative expense 76,575 78,205 224,114 230,150 Operating income 2,983 8,378 2,491 31,232 Interest (income) expense (95 ) 69 (265 ) 389 Income before income taxes 3,078 8,309 2,756 30,843 Income tax expense 1,220 1,940 987 6,437 Net income $ 1,858 $ 6,369 $ 1,769 $ 24,406 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.08 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.29 $ 0.08 $ 1.10 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 21,801 21,586 21,731 21,647 Diluted 22,045 21,930 22,003 22,121

