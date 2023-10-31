OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom," "we" and "our") (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our third quarter fundamentals were strong with solid revenue and earnings growth," said Paycom's founder, chairman and CEO, Chad Richison. "Our innovations have transformed the payroll and HCM industry for 25 years, and we're excited to deliver even stronger value to our clients for years to come."

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Total Revenues of $406.3 million represented a 21.6% increase compared to total revenues of $334.2 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $398.8 million increased 21.5% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.1% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $75.2 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $52.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $102.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $73.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $165.6 million, compared to $126.0 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $484.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $400.7 million as of December 31, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Paycom paid $21.6 million in cash dividends and repurchased 263,824 shares of common stock for a total of $76.5 million.

Total Debt was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

1Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2023.

Quarter Ending December 31, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $420 million to $425 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $169 million to $174 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2023:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.679 billion to $1.684 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $712 million to $717 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin, and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth rate plus adjusted EBITDA margin, or the "Rule of 65". Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the "Rule of 65" to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin, and "Rule of 65". Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any), the change in fair value of our interest rate swap and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any), the change in fair value of our interest rate swap and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues, and (viii) "Rule of 65" as revenue growth rate (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)) and (ix) non-GAAP effective income tax rate as the provision for income taxes plus the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments divided by non-GAAP net income (calculated as described in clause (ii)) plus the provision for income taxes and the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details:

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom's software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom's estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth, including internationally; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our corporate headquarters and other facilities; our plans to pay cash dividends; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; and our expected income tax rate for future periods. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,028 $ 400,730 Accounts receivable 15,548 22,843 Prepaid expenses 40,561 34,056 Inventory 836 1,607 Income tax receivable 10,770 5,583 Deferred contract costs 111,877 96,378 Current assets before funds held for clients 663,620 561,197 Funds held for clients 1,899,346 2,202,975 Total current assets 2,562,966 2,764,172 Property and equipment, net 468,282 402,448 Intangible assets, net 51,088 54,017 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 645,611 567,974 Other assets 76,265 62,013 Total assets $ 3,856,101 $ 3,902,513 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,889 $ 16,054 Accrued commissions and bonuses 20,423 28,439 Accrued payroll and vacation 41,160 45,023 Deferred revenue 22,730 19,825 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,065 59,990 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 168,267 169,331 Client funds obligation 1,901,643 2,207,706 Total current liabilities 2,069,910 2,377,037 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 145,465 141,033 Long-term deferred revenue 105,588 97,591 Long-term debt 29,000 29,000 Other long-term liabilities 84,829 75,245 Total long-term liabilities 364,882 342,869 Total liabilities 2,434,792 2,719,906 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,655 and 62,518 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 57,700 and 57,867 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 627 625 Additional paid-in capital 687,723 576,622 Retained earnings 1,410,659 1,196,968 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (2,181 ) (3,703 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,955 and 4,651 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (675,519 ) (587,905 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,421,309 1,182,607 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,856,101 $ 3,902,513

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Recurring $ 398,763 $ 328,150 $ 1,237,706 $ 987,848 Implementation and other 7,540 6,017 21,373 16,762 Total revenues 406,303 334,167 1,259,079 1,004,610 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 55,600 44,169 163,302 122,265 Depreciation and amortization 13,341 10,935 38,299 31,405 Total cost of revenues 68,941 55,104 201,601 153,670 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 101,162 91,114 311,171 253,834 Research and development 51,864 40,366 143,651 108,774 General and administrative 71,827 60,693 213,397 179,109 Depreciation and amortization 15,608 12,625 44,660 36,378 Total administrative expenses 240,461 204,798 712,879 578,095 Total operating expenses 309,402 259,902 914,480 731,765 Operating income 96,901 74,265 344,599 272,845 Interest expense (222 ) (1,018 ) (1,661 ) (1,587 ) Other income (expense), net 5,362 2,041 17,549 4,331 Income before income taxes 102,041 75,288 360,487 275,589 Provision for income taxes 26,822 23,135 101,456 74,151 Net income $ 75,219 $ 52,153 $ 259,031 $ 201,438 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.48 $ 3.48 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.46 $ 3.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,825 57,865 57,871 57,949 Diluted 57,966 58,033 58,056 58,193 Comprehensive earnings (loss): Net income $ 75,219 $ 52,153 $ 259,031 $ 201,438 Unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 1,232 (2,705 ) 2,047 (4,881 ) Tax effect (420 ) 492 (525 ) 1,068 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 812 (2,213 ) 1,522 (3,813 ) Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 76,031 $ 49,940 $ 260,553 $ 197,625

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 259,031 $ 201,438 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82,959 67,783 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (387 ) (872 ) Non-cash marketing expense 1,263 1,320 Gain on disposition of property and equipment (33 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 946 532 Stock-based compensation expense 96,383 70,815 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,222 - Cash paid for derivative settlement - 205 Gain on derivative - (1,559 ) Deferred income taxes, net 3,889 (4,841 ) Other 18 (227 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,295 (5,406 ) Prepaid expenses (8,845 ) (11,203 ) Inventory 375 27 Other assets (15,773 ) (10,104 ) Deferred contract costs (87,604 ) (86,634 ) Accounts payable (8,131 ) 4,159 Income taxes, net (5,187 ) 1,245 Accrued commissions and bonuses (8,016 ) (3,320 ) Accrued payroll and vacation (3,863 ) 1,810 Deferred revenue 10,902 12,585 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,125 (1,106 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 350,569 236,647 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments from funds held for clients (25,000 ) (268,718 ) Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients 25,000 328,731 Purchases of property and equipment (135,709 ) (92,041 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 67 - Net cash used in investing activities (135,642 ) (32,028 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt - 29,000 Repurchases of common stock (74,994 ) (94,652 ) Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (12,620 ) (5,017 ) Payments on long-term debt - (29,287 ) Dividends paid (43,367 ) - Net change in client funds obligation (306,063 ) (92,478 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (649 ) (6,437 ) Net cash used in financing activities (437,693 ) (198,871 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (222,766 ) 5,748 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,409,095 1,812,691 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,186,329 $ 1,818,439

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 484,028 $ 317,163 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,702,301 1,501,276 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,186,329 $ 1,818,439 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 8,011 $ 3,355 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 11,529 $ 6,545 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 21,023 $ 14,385

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 75,219 $ 52,153 $ 259,031 $ 201,438 Interest expense 222 1,018 1,661 1,587 Provision for income taxes 26,822 23,135 101,456 74,151 Depreciation and amortization 28,949 23,560 82,959 67,783 EBITDA 131,212 99,866 445,107 344,959 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 33,198 24,492 96,383 70,815 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,222 - 1,222 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap - 1,668 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,632 $ 126,026 $ 542,712 $ 415,774 Net income margin 18.5 % 15.6 % 20.6 % 20.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.8 % 37.7 % 43.1 % 41.4 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 75,219 $ 52,153 $ 259,031 $ 201,438 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 33,198 24,492 96,383 70,815 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,222 - 1,222 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap - 1,668 - - Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (7,263 ) (4,882 ) (17,347 ) (15,180 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 102,376 $ 73,431 $ 339,289 $ 257,073 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,825 57,865 57,871 57,949 Diluted 57,966 58,033 58,056 58,193 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.48 $ 3.48 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.46 $ 3.46 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.77 $ 1.27 $ 5.86 $ 4.44 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.27 $ 5.84 $ 4.42

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.48 $ 3.48 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.57 0.42 1.67 1.22 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.02 - 0.02 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap - 0.03 - - Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) (0.08 ) (0.31 ) (0.26 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.77 $ 1.27 $ 5.86 $ 4.44

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 4.46 $ 3.46 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.57 0.42 1.66 1.22 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.02 - 0.02 - Change in fair value of interest rate swap - 0.03 - - Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.12 ) (0.08 ) (0.30 ) (0.26 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.27 $ 5.84 $ 4.42

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Less: Total cost of revenues (68,941 ) (55,104 ) (201,601 ) (153,670 ) Total gross profit 337,362 279,063 1,057,478 850,940 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,868 1,396 8,606 3,725 Total adjusted gross profit $ 340,230 $ 280,459 $ 1,066,084 $ 854,665 Gross margin 83.0 % 83.5 % 84.0 % 84.7 % Adjusted gross margin 83.7 % 83.9 % 84.7 % 85.1 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 101,162 $ 91,114 $ 311,171 $ 253,834 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (6,851 ) (5,280 ) (18,367 ) (13,186 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 94,311 $ 85,834 $ 292,804 $ 240,648 Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 24.9 % 27.3 % 24.7 % 25.3 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 23.2 % 25.7 % 23.3 % 24.0 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 240,461 $ 204,798 $ 712,879 $ 578,095 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (30,330 ) (23,096 ) (87,777 ) (67,090 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 210,131 $ 181,702 $ 625,102 $ 511,005 Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 59.2 % 61.3 % 56.6 % 57.5 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 51.7 % 54.4 % 49.6 % 50.9 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 51,864 $ 40,366 $ 143,651 $ 108,774 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,617 ) (3,039 ) (17,514 ) (8,115 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 46,247 $ 37,327 $ 126,137 $ 100,659 Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 12.8 % 12.1 % 11.4 % 10.8 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 11.4 % 11.2 % 10.0 % 10.0 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 26,578 $ 16,995 $ 70,809 $ 48,835 Research and development expenses 51,864 40,366 143,651 108,774 Total research and development costs $ 78,442 $ 57,361 $ 214,460 $ 157,609 Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 19.3 % 17.2 % 17.0 % 15.7 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 78,442 $ 57,361 $ 214,460 $ 157,609 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (3,777 ) (2,365 ) (11,529 ) (6,545 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,617 ) (3,039 ) (17,514 ) (8,115 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 69,048 $ 51,957 $ 185,417 $ 142,949 Total revenues $ 406,303 $ 334,167 $ 1,259,079 $ 1,004,610 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 17.0 % 15.5 % 14.7 % 14.2 %

Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 2,868 $ 1,396 $ 8,606 $ 3,725 Sales and marketing 6,851 5,280 18,367 13,186 Research and development 5,617 3,039 17,514 8,115 General and administrative 17,862 14,777 51,896 45,789 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 33,198 $ 24,492 $ 96,383 $ 70,815

