

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 6-day lows of 0.5789 against the U.S. dollar and 1.8256 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5825 and 1.8153, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 2-day low of 1.0922 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.0875.



The kiwi edged down to 87.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 88.35.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 1.83 against the euro, 1.10 against the aussie and 86.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX