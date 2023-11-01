Bigo Live Draws 80,000 Viewers to Free Fire Ladies Tournament 2023 Stream

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, a leading global live-streaming platform, is proud to announce its commitment to female empowerment in gaming through an exclusive streaming partnership with the prestigious Free Fire Ladies Tournament 2023. Over 80,000 viewers tuned in to the Free Fire Ladies Tournament 2023 on Bigo Live, the official event streaming partner, across five match days from October 6 to October 15.

"The Free Fire Ladies Tournament 2023 represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower and celebrate female gamers," said a spokesperson for BIGO Technology. "The overwhelming response from the gaming community reaffirms the need for more platforms that support and elevate women in esports."

The Free Fire Ladies Tournament 2023, a Middle East and Africa regional championship, provides a platform for 18 all-female professional esports teams to showcase their skills and represent the MEA server. The extraordinary response signifies the tournament's immense popularity within Bigo Live's gaming community and underscores the growing support for female gamers in the region.

During the tournament, Bigo Live engaged its enthusiastic community through various in-app activations, including discussions, fan contests, and user-generated content creation. Wanda, a top broadcaster and Diamond 1-ranked player, brought her infectious energy and gaming expertise to the tournament by providing live commentary. Alongside co-host Ali (Bigo ID: BKG90), Wanda enhanced the viewer experience, spotlighting female representation in esports. Her journey, which began with transitioning to professional streaming on Bigo Live in 2020, has been marked by significant milestones.

This partnership builds upon Bigo Live's successful collaborations with Free Fire for tournaments like the Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023 and Free Fire MEA League. It exemplifies Bigo's unwavering dedication to amplifying female voices and talent in the traditionally male-dominated gaming industry.

Furthermore, this collaboration marks a crucial milestone in Bigo Live's ongoing mission to promote diversity, inclusivity, and excellence in gaming. By aligning with prestigious events like the Free Fire Ladies Tournament, Bigo Live strives to foster an environment where female esports talent can thrive and gain the recognition they deserve. The platform remains committed to empowering female talent in gaming and enabling them to establish themselves as prominent MEA representatives.

Experience the excitement of esports streaming on Bigo Live today: https://www.bigo.tv/bigo_intro/en.html.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live-streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology based in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bigo.tv.

