

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 3.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in October after a 5.3 percent decrease in September.



In the meantime, manufacturing PMI data is due from Turkey.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden manufacturing PMI survey results are due.



At 5.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS final manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The flash estimate showed that the index rose to 45.2 in October from 44.3 in September.



