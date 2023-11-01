

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - KYOCERA Corp. (KYO) reported that its first-half profit to owners of parent was 56.5 billion yen, a decline of 25.3% from last year. Earnings per share was 159.61 yen compared to 210.60 yen. Sales revenue was 985.29 billion yen, down 2.7%.



For the year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 123.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 347.56 yen; and sales revenue of 2.05 trillion yen.



