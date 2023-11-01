

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L), a Japanese auto major, on Wednesday posted a surge in net profit for the first-half of the fiscal 2024, amidst a rise in sales. In addition, the company has revised up its full-year guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of 2.647 trillion yen or 191.26 yen per share, a jump from 1.219 trillion yen or 85.42 yen per share last year.



Pre-tax income was at 3.521 trillion yen as against last year's 1.834 trillion yen.



Operating income surged to 2.559 trillion yen from 1.141 trillion yen a year ago.



Consolidated vehicle sales improved to 4.744 million units from 4.159 million units a year ago.



Revenue improved to 21.981 trillion yen from previous year's 17.709 trillion yen.



For the second-quarter, the company announced a cash dividend of 30 yen per share, higher than last year's 25 yen per share.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024 or full year, Toyota now expects a net profit of 3.950 trillion yen or 292.02 yen per basic share, up from 61.1 percent from last year and previous outlook of 2.580 trillion yen.



The company now forecast operating income of 4.500 trillion yen, up 65.1 percent from last year and earlier guidance of 3 trillion yen.



The automobile company now expects sales of 43 trillion yen, up 15.7 percent from the previous year and its previous expectation of 38 trillion yen.



