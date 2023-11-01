

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit fell 67.2 percent to 31.67 billion Japanese yen from last year's 96.43 billion yen. Basic earnings per share declined 66.6 percent to 17.66 yen from 52.87 yen a year ago.



Core profit decreased 25.2 percent year-on-year to 89.77 billion yen or 50.05 yen per share.



Revenue in the first six months edged up 0.6 percent to 767.14 billion yen from last year's 762.19 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects profit of 85 billion yen or 47.39 yen per share, lower than previously expected 204 billion yen or 113.54 yen per share. In fiscal 2022, profit was 98.71 billion yen or 54.24 yen per share.



Further, core profit is now expected to be 154 billion yen or 85.87 yen per share, lower than previously expected 228 billion yen or 126.89 yen per share. In fiscal 2022, core profit was 224.62 billion yen or 123.42 yen per share.



Revenues for the year are now expected to be 1.61 trillion yen, higher than previously expected 1.52 trillion yen. Last year's revenues were 1.519 trillion yen.



In Japan, Astellas Pharma shares traded at 1,942 yen, up 2.21 percent.



