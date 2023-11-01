

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corporation (TTDKF.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 80.242 billion yen for the first half, lower than 119.875 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily due to decrease in revenue.



Net profit declined to 54.188 billion yen or 142.64 yen per share from 86.951 billion yen or 228.92 yen per share a year ago.



Sales for the period dropped to 1,059.711 billion yen from 1,121.993 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full-year the company has reaffirmed its outlook or sales of 1,970 billion yen, and profit before tax of 150 billion yen.



