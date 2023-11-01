Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 Oncology Programme Update Meeting

Notice of POLB 001 Oncology Programme Update Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that it will host a meeting for investors and analysts on the POLB 001 Oncology Programme on Monday 6 November 2023 at 2:00pm - 3:30pm GMT via the Investor Meet Company platform.

The event will provide an update and greater detail on Poolbeg's POLB 001 Oncology programme, which is targeting the Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) associated with many cancer immunotherapy treatments. Severe cases of CRS are life-threatening and may require intensive supportive care, including mechanical ventilation. An effective treatment for CRS has the potential to make these cancer immunotherapies more accessible, while reducing the potentially life-threatening side effects impacting patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

The meeting will be led by Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and will feature presentations from a number of key opinion leaders and a patient advocate. The meeting will be followed by a Q&A with the guest speakers and Poolbeg's senior management.

Dr Martin Kaiser, team leader of the Myeloma Molecular Therapy group at the Institute of Cancer Research and Honorary Consultant Haematologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

Presentation: Current innovations and future outlook in immunotherapy in cancer. The challenges in safely and effectively delivering these therapies to patients.

Bob Munroe, Myeloma Patient Advocate

Presentation: A patients' perspective: the need for broader access to immunotherapies in cancer, through optimised side effect management.

Professor Brendan Buckley, Scientific Advisory Board Member and Honorary Clinical Professor at University College Cork and University College Dublin

Presentation: POLB 001 as a potential treatment to manage Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) associated with onco-immunotherapies and other acute inflammatory conditions.

Registration

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted in advance via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet for free and add Poolbeg Pharma plc to their company dashboard via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/poolbeg-pharma-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Poolbeg on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma specialises in the development of innovative medicines to address the unmet need in infectious and other prevalent diseases. Poolbeg Pharma has a disciplined portfolio approach to mitigate risk, accelerate drug development, and enhance investor returns. The Company simultaneously advances multiple programmes in cost-effective clinical trials, rapidly generating early human safety and efficacy data to enable early partnering / out-licensing, with the funds generated reinvested in the pipeline. Poolbeg Pharma also uses AI to interrogate human challenge trial data sets to quickly identify new targets and drugs, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025. Through opportunistic identification of assets which complement Poolbeg Pharma's existing pipeline, the Company is progressing programmes in oncology and metabolic syndromes; adding disease areas with significant addressable markets.

With its initial assets from hVIVO plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg Pharma has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg Pharma has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza and other acute inflammatory conditions (POLB 001) which produces a highly significant reduction in p38 MAP kinase driven cytokines in a clinical setting; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine candidate for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is progressing two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programmes to add promising new assets to its pipeline as well as developing an Oral Vaccine Programme and an Oral Delivery Programme focussing on metabolic syndrome related diseases.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

