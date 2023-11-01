

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese steel company Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK) on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the first half of the year, particularly on higher selling and general administration expenses. However, revenues increased 13.9 percent.



Further, the company increased its earnings outlook while maintaining its revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.



Half yearly profit before tax decreased 21.9 percent to 416.042 billion Japanese Yen from 532.507 billion yen same period last year.



After tax, earnings dropped 18.5 percent to 321.818 billion yen or 288.94 yen per share from 394.710 billion yen or 361.40 yen per share of the previous year.



Net revenue rose to 4412.42 billion yen from 3874.40 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking forward to full year, the company now expects earnings of 420 billion yen or 456 yen per share compared to the previous earnings expectation of 400 billion yen or 434 yen per share.



The company kept its guidance for revenue unchanged at 9000 billion yen for the full year.



Nippon Steel shares closed at 3326 yen up 2.91% in Tokyo today.



