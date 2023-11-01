IMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission of New Ordinary Shares and Completion of Acquisition

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (THE "MARKET ABUSE REGULATION"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

("IMC" or the "Company")

ADMISSION OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION

DUBLIN: 1 November 2023 - IMC Exploration Group plc (LSE: IMC) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcements dated 2 and 26 October 2023 and to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated 29 September 2023 and published by the Company, Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, admission of the Fee Shares and readmission of the Existing Ordinary Shares to the standard segment of the FCA's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities is expected to occur, and dealings are expected to commence on the London Stock Exchange, at 8:00 a.m. today.

Upon Admission, the Company will have completed the Acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MVI Ireland s.r.o. ("MVI"). MVI holds the entire issued share capital in Assat, LLC, which holds the Karaberd Operating Licence in respect of the Karaberd gold mine, located in northern Armenia, together with ore crushing facilities located between Vanadzor and Karaberd.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus. The capitalised term Fee Shares has the meaning defined in the Company's announcement dated 2 October 2023.

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Upon Admission, the Company will have a total of 685,097,479 Ordinary Shares in issue. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 685,097,479. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CAUTIONARY NOTICES

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and not a prospectus. Interested parties are advised to read the Prospectus in its entirety.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of, any securities in any jurisdiction. The information in this announcement does not purport to be full or complete and may be subject to change without notice.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction. This announcement does not purport to give legal, tax or financial advice.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations, including the Listing Rules of the FCA, each of IMC and Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited and their respective affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, is acting for IMC and for no one else in connection with this announcement and the matters referred to herein, and accordingly will not be responsible to any person other than IMC for providing the protections afforded to customers of Keith Bayley Rogers & Co. Limited, or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the announcement or the matters referred to herein.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

