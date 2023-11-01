Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 08:11
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
25.10.23 449 929 60.41 27 181 111
26.10.23 200 000 61.33 12 266 580
27.10.23 260 000 60.40 15 702 830
30.10.23 260 000 61.94 16 104 634
31.10.23 211 363 63.57 13 435 987
Previous transactions 5 044 575
Accumulated to date 6 425 867 61.86 397 516 662

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 522 745 shares, corresponding to 1.05% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 31 10 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f9550af-1577-4fd4-a8ad-15b83b006ce3)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
