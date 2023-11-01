Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 30th October 2023.

New Listing Schedule

Project: METAQ

Listing date: 30th October

Key words: GameFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://metaplanet.tech/

About: Metaplanet Token (METAQ) is a revolutionary project that envisions a new era of interconnected digital worlds and ecosystems. At its core, MetaPlanet seeks to create a metaverse that transcends traditional boundaries and fosters a seamless blend of virtual and physical experiences. It aims to redefine how people interact, socialize, work, and entertain themselves in the digital realm.

Project: POLIS

Listing date: 2nd November

Key words: GameFi, SOL

Official Website: https://staratlas.com/

About: POLIS is the governance token at the heart of Star Atlas, the innovative blockchain-based metaverse. Serving as a powerful tool for decentralized decision-making and community influence, POLIS allows holders to shape the development, economics, and direction of the Star Atlas universe. With its distribution based on staking ATLAS currency and its potential to affect in-game and real-world decisions, POLIS represents a key element in the project's vision to create a player-centric, community-driven gaming experience within an expansive and immersive outer space setting.

Project: ATLAS

Listing date: 2nd November

Key words: GameFi, SOL

Official Website: https://staratlas.com/

About: The ATLAS token is an integral digital currency within the Star Atlas metaverse, designed to facilitate a plethora of in-game economic transactions. Players utilize ATLAS for activities such as purchasing virtual land, spaceships, and equipment, as well as for trading with other players. As an embedded cryptocurrency, ATLAS not only drives the in-game economy but also bridges the virtual world of Star Atlas with real-world financial systems, allowing players to potentially realize tangible value from their in-game achievements.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 23rd October 2023 to 29th October 2023

Weekly Listing Summary

Name: OPN

Weekly gain: 169%

Official Website: https://opensourcenet.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/opn_usdt/

Name: TOKEN

Weekly gain: 544%

Official Website: https://tokenfi.com/tokenfi

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/token_usdt/

Name: NIZA

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://niza.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/niza_usdt/

