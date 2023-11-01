DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 31 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.955 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.101 GBP0.970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106776 GBP0.963318

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,190,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5872 1.108 XDUB 09:28:30 00067561943TRLO0 7179 1.110 XDUB 09:48:09 00067562566TRLO0 100000 1.110 XOFF 09:48:56 00067562577TRLO0 1900 1.110 XDUB 10:10:02 00067563179TRLO0 4836 1.110 XDUB 10:10:02 00067563180TRLO0 1448 1.106 XDUB 11:49:03 00067565349TRLO0 6293 1.110 XDUB 12:42:43 00067566259TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567017TRLO0 4592 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567018TRLO0 4993 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567021TRLO0 2162 1.106 XDUB 13:12:00 00067567022TRLO0 3445 1.102 XDUB 13:12:20 00067567044TRLO0 3617 1.102 XDUB 13:12:22 00067567052TRLO0 4993 1.102 XDUB 13:26:22 00067567433TRLO0 1480 1.102 XDUB 13:26:22 00067567434TRLO0 4993 1.100 XDUB 13:53:49 00067568679TRLO0 1300 1.100 XDUB 13:53:49 00067568680TRLO0 6342 1.098 XDUB 13:53:53 00067568687TRLO0 2537 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570462TRLO0 3775 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570463TRLO0 4993 1.096 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570464TRLO0 1427 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570465TRLO0 1846 1.098 XDUB 14:41:05 00067570466TRLO0 3084 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572246TRLO0 337 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572247TRLO0 1300 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572248TRLO0 4151 1.102 XDUB 15:25:20 00067572249TRLO0 1000 1.102 XDUB 15:36:25 00067572810TRLO0 6224 1.102 XDUB 15:36:25 00067572811TRLO0 1000 1.104 XDUB 15:57:03 00067573970TRLO0 881 1.104 XDUB 15:57:03 00067573973TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1 96.60 XLON 12:11:29 00067565703TRLO0 1 96.60 XLON 12:11:29 00067565704TRLO0 1771 96.60 XLON 12:22:25 00067565895TRLO0 121 96.60 XLON 12:22:25 00067565896TRLO0 3421 96.60 XLON 12:22:25 00067565897TRLO0 3080 97.00 XLON 12:32:39 00067566035TRLO0 85 97.00 XLON 12:32:39 00067566036TRLO0 1412 97.00 XLON 12:32:39 00067566037TRLO0 129 97.00 XLON 12:42:43 00067566260TRLO0 277 97.00 XLON 12:42:43 00067566261TRLO0 930 97.00 XLON 12:42:43 00067566262TRLO0 3730 97.00 XLON 12:42:43 00067566264TRLO0 903 97.00 XLON 12:48:22 00067566376TRLO0 1870 97.00 XLON 12:48:22 00067566377TRLO0 2365 96.70 XLON 13:12:00 00067567014TRLO0 85 96.70 XLON 13:12:00 00067567015TRLO0 2766 96.70 XLON 13:12:00 00067567016TRLO0 2972 96.50 XLON 13:12:00 00067567019TRLO0 2215 96.50 XLON 13:12:00 00067567020TRLO0 1124 96.40 XLON 13:14:42 00067567100TRLO0 3430 96.40 XLON 13:24:09 00067567376TRLO0 6700 96.40 XLON 13:24:09 00067567377TRLO0 1192 96.40 XLON 13:24:09 00067567378TRLO0 868 96.40 XLON 13:24:09 00067567379TRLO0 5592 96.20 XLON 13:35:40 00067567792TRLO0 3712 96.20 XLON 13:35:40 00067567796TRLO0 1544 96.20 XLON 13:35:40 00067567797TRLO0 4877 96.20 XLON 13:35:40 00067567798TRLO0 5236 96.20 XLON 13:53:49 00067568674TRLO0 2977 96.00 XLON 14:31:53 00067570083TRLO0 2231 96.00 XLON 14:41:05 00067570458TRLO0 2260 96.00 XLON 14:41:05 00067570459TRLO0 85 96.00 XLON 14:41:05 00067570460TRLO0 2809 96.00 XLON 14:41:05 00067570461TRLO0 3014 95.50 XLON 14:45:37 00067570690TRLO0 4550 96.10 XLON 15:23:20 00067572175TRLO0 3846 96.10 XLON 15:37:39 00067572902TRLO0 1540 96.10 XLON 15:37:39 00067572907TRLO0 5164 96.10 XLON 15:37:39 00067572908TRLO0 100 96.10 XLON 15:37:40 00067572911TRLO0 4812 96.20 XLON 15:57:56 00067574021TRLO0 3352 96.20 XLON 15:57:56 00067574024TRLO0 851 96.20 XLON 16:02:38 00067574204TRLO0

