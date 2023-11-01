Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
01.11.23
08:01 Uhr
1,094 Euro
+0,002
+0,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1041,14009:47
Dow Jones News
01.11.2023 | 08:31
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
01 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.955 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.101     GBP0.970 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106776    GBP0.963318

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 659,190,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5872       1.108         XDUB      09:28:30      00067561943TRLO0 
7179       1.110         XDUB      09:48:09      00067562566TRLO0 
100000      1.110         XOFF      09:48:56      00067562577TRLO0 
1900       1.110         XDUB      10:10:02      00067563179TRLO0 
4836       1.110         XDUB      10:10:02      00067563180TRLO0 
1448       1.106         XDUB      11:49:03      00067565349TRLO0 
6293       1.110         XDUB      12:42:43      00067566259TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      13:12:00      00067567017TRLO0 
4592       1.106         XDUB      13:12:00      00067567018TRLO0 
4993       1.106         XDUB      13:12:00      00067567021TRLO0 
2162       1.106         XDUB      13:12:00      00067567022TRLO0 
3445       1.102         XDUB      13:12:20      00067567044TRLO0 
3617       1.102         XDUB      13:12:22      00067567052TRLO0 
4993       1.102         XDUB      13:26:22      00067567433TRLO0 
1480       1.102         XDUB      13:26:22      00067567434TRLO0 
4993       1.100         XDUB      13:53:49      00067568679TRLO0 
1300       1.100         XDUB      13:53:49      00067568680TRLO0 
6342       1.098         XDUB      13:53:53      00067568687TRLO0 
2537       1.098         XDUB      14:41:05      00067570462TRLO0 
3775       1.098         XDUB      14:41:05      00067570463TRLO0 
4993       1.096         XDUB      14:41:05      00067570464TRLO0 
1427       1.098         XDUB      14:41:05      00067570465TRLO0 
1846       1.098         XDUB      14:41:05      00067570466TRLO0 
3084       1.102         XDUB      15:25:20      00067572246TRLO0 
337       1.102         XDUB      15:25:20      00067572247TRLO0 
1300       1.102         XDUB      15:25:20      00067572248TRLO0 
4151       1.102         XDUB      15:25:20      00067572249TRLO0 
1000       1.102         XDUB      15:36:25      00067572810TRLO0 
6224       1.102         XDUB      15:36:25      00067572811TRLO0 
1000       1.104         XDUB      15:57:03      00067573970TRLO0 
881       1.104         XDUB      15:57:03      00067573973TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1        96.60         XLON      12:11:29      00067565703TRLO0 
1        96.60         XLON      12:11:29      00067565704TRLO0 
1771       96.60         XLON      12:22:25      00067565895TRLO0 
121       96.60         XLON      12:22:25      00067565896TRLO0 
3421       96.60         XLON      12:22:25      00067565897TRLO0 
3080       97.00         XLON      12:32:39      00067566035TRLO0 
85        97.00         XLON      12:32:39      00067566036TRLO0 
1412       97.00         XLON      12:32:39      00067566037TRLO0 
129       97.00         XLON      12:42:43      00067566260TRLO0 
277       97.00         XLON      12:42:43      00067566261TRLO0 
930       97.00         XLON      12:42:43      00067566262TRLO0 
3730       97.00         XLON      12:42:43      00067566264TRLO0 
903       97.00         XLON      12:48:22      00067566376TRLO0 
1870       97.00         XLON      12:48:22      00067566377TRLO0 
2365       96.70         XLON      13:12:00      00067567014TRLO0 
85        96.70         XLON      13:12:00      00067567015TRLO0 
2766       96.70         XLON      13:12:00      00067567016TRLO0 
2972       96.50         XLON      13:12:00      00067567019TRLO0 
2215       96.50         XLON      13:12:00      00067567020TRLO0 
1124       96.40         XLON      13:14:42      00067567100TRLO0 
3430       96.40         XLON      13:24:09      00067567376TRLO0 
6700       96.40         XLON      13:24:09      00067567377TRLO0 
1192       96.40         XLON      13:24:09      00067567378TRLO0 
868       96.40         XLON      13:24:09      00067567379TRLO0 
5592       96.20         XLON      13:35:40      00067567792TRLO0 
3712       96.20         XLON      13:35:40      00067567796TRLO0 
1544       96.20         XLON      13:35:40      00067567797TRLO0 
4877       96.20         XLON      13:35:40      00067567798TRLO0 
5236       96.20         XLON      13:53:49      00067568674TRLO0 
2977       96.00         XLON      14:31:53      00067570083TRLO0 
2231       96.00         XLON      14:41:05      00067570458TRLO0 
2260       96.00         XLON      14:41:05      00067570459TRLO0 
85        96.00         XLON      14:41:05      00067570460TRLO0 
2809       96.00         XLON      14:41:05      00067570461TRLO0 
3014       95.50         XLON      14:45:37      00067570690TRLO0 
4550       96.10         XLON      15:23:20      00067572175TRLO0 
3846       96.10         XLON      15:37:39      00067572902TRLO0 
1540       96.10         XLON      15:37:39      00067572907TRLO0 
5164       96.10         XLON      15:37:39      00067572908TRLO0 
100       96.10         XLON      15:37:40      00067572911TRLO0 
4812       96.20         XLON      15:57:56      00067574021TRLO0 
3352       96.20         XLON      15:57:56      00067574024TRLO0 
851       96.20         XLON      16:02:38      00067574204TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  281799 
EQS News ID:  1761989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.