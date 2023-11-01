Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DUN5 | ISIN: US0494681010 | Ticker-Symbol: 48D
Tradegate
31.10.23
21:29 Uhr
170,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,00169,5009:06
169,00169,5009:06
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 08:36
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

enreap India: enreap becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enreap announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. A validation of Atlassian's platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

enreap becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

enreap has achieved the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5th, 2022.

"Atlassian would like to recognize enreap for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel. "The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

About enreap

enreap is a partner in the client's digital transformation journey to help achieve Operational Delivery Excellence. enreap helps businesses achieve sustainable competitive advantage by envisioning and executing technology enabled operations strategy, with Agile & DevOps, Cloud, ITSM and PPM solutions.

enreap offers services in Consulting, Solution Design and Implementation, Managed Services, and 24x7 Global Tech Support. For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262268/enreap.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054411/enreap_Logo.jpg

enreap_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enreap-becomes-an-official-atlassian-specialized-partner-in-itsm-301973796.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.