

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Weir Group PLC (WEIR) that produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide on Wednesday said that its performance in the third quarter ended 30 September 2023 was in line with expectations.



On a constant currency basis, the Group's orders in the quarter were down 2 percent. On a year-on-year basis, it was stable for the 9 months to 30 September.



Revenues and operating margins in the third quarter increased year-on-year.



The company said that high levels of mining activity drove demand for spares and expendables. Minerals AM orders increased 1 percent whereas ESCO orders declined 3 percent.



