Utrecht office is home to Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team which manages EUR1.50 billion in assets across three strategies

AIFM license approval supports expansion of Loomis Sayles' capabilities within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region

Loomis, Sayles Company, the global investment manager with EUR286 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2023, today announced the launch of Loomis Sayles (Netherlands) B.V. in Utrecht, The Netherlands, to further expand the firm's global footprint and build on its nearly century-old reputation for offering excellence in active management.

The formal launch of Loomis Sayles (Netherlands) B.V. follows on the recent approval by Dutch financial regulator Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) of the office's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) license with MiFID top up permissions. With the AIFM license, Loomis Sayles broadens its capability to offer investment solutions within the EMEA market, helping to meet the distinct needs of clients and the consultant community in the region.

The Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team anchors the Netherlands office. The team is co-led by portfolio managers Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman, and includes five additional portfolio managers as well as two product management professionals.

Backed by Loomis Sayles' leading data infrastructure, the Euro Credit team seeks to produce consistent excess return potential versus the benchmark using an active, conservative alpha investment process that aims to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro-dominated credit market. As of 30 September 2023, the team manages EUR1.50 billion in assets across the following three strategies that are of significant interest to the firm's European clients:

Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Investment Grade Credit

- Loomis Sayles Euro Investment Grade Credit

- Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield Credit

Learn More About Loomis Sayles Euro Credit

"Supporting the needs of clients and investment consultants across EMEA is a strategic priority for Loomis Sayles," said Kevin Charleston, chief executive officer of Loomis Sayles. "We are thrilled that with the approval of our AIFM license we are able to proactively offer clients investment solutions from our Euro Credit team as well as other Loomis Sayles strategies from a European Union regulated entity."

In 2012, Boston-based Loomis Sayles established its presence in the United Kingdom and Asia with the opening of offices in both London and Singapore. The new Utrecht office furthers our commitment to clients outside the United States.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $303.1 billion* in assets (as of 30 September 2023).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($36.6 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

MALR032073

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101327050/en/

Contacts:

Kate Sheehan

+1 617 960-4447

ksheehan@loomissayles.com